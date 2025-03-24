Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Free agency clues edition

Carolina Panthers draft Jacob Parrish

Cornerback | Kansas State Wildcats

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 156

There's a good chance the Carolina Panthers select a cornerback much sooner than this. Having Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. will help enormously. Chau Smiith-Wade flashed promise in the nickel as a rookie, but that won't be enough to counteract some outstanding passing attacks on the schedule in 2025.

Adding another proven veteran at some stage would be wise. If Jacob Parrish was around at this stage of the draft, it's a gamble worth taking from the Panthers' perspective.

Parrish isn't the biggest. He measured in at 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he plays with the ferocious mindset that will make him a fan favorite in no time at all.

The Kansas State prospect mirrors wide receivers extremely well. Parrish displays outstanding closing speed and anticipates where the football is going well. He's got more than enough speed to go downfield with receivers, tracking the ball superbly and turning opportunities into turnovers.

There is some work ahead. Parrish needs to improve his strength and ability against the run. But he's got a tremendous foundation from which to build.

Carolina Panthers draft Jordan Phillips

Defensive Line | Maryland Terrapins

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 163

The Panthers' defensive front looks a lot stronger after free agency. Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III were two notable additions. Shy Tuttle agreed to take a pay cut to stick around and LaBryan Ray was also re-signed to fortify depth.

Couple this with Derrick Brown returning from injury and the presence of A'Shawn Robinson, things are looking up at long last. Even so, Dan Morgan should take advantage of an exceptionally deep draft class for defensive linemen in 2025.

Jordan Phillips is the sort of high-ceiling prospect well worth taking at this stage of the draft. The Maryland standout got an early exemption to enter the draft this year. Although his testing at the NFL Scouting Combine didn't blow anyone away, he's got plenty of untapped potential that can be molded into something more.

Phillips is aggressive with the physical tools capable of making an impact on the rotational with a smooth transition. There wouldn't be much pressure on him to contribute immediately with Carolina's other options. Patience will be key, so bringing him along gradually is essential if the Panthers go down this route.

Carolina Panthers draft Jalin Conyers

Tight End | Texas Tech Red Raiders

Round No. 7 | Pick No. 230

The Panthers re-signed Tommy Tremble this offseason. Those in power also hold out high hopes for Ja'Tavion Sanders after the No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft flashed promise as a rookie.

That doesn't mean the Panthers are done adding to their tight end room. Ian Thomas won't be back, so finding another weapon that can potentially make an immediate impression will be among Dan Morgan's list of priorities.

Much like the cornerback siituation, the Panthers could take a tight end much sooner than this. If they decide to wait, Jalin Conyers is well worth a flier wiith the team's final selection in 2025.

Conyers is underrated. He's a good athlete and a sharp route runner. His best college campaign came with Jayden Daniels throwing to him at Arizona State in 2022 before the pass-catcher transferred to Texas Tech. The prospect fights through contact well and knows how to create separation quickly in the red zone. They are always highly-coveted traits in the pros.

Expecting miracles from Conyers right away would be unrealistic. But he could be a lot better than people think with the correct NFL-caliber coaching.

