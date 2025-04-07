Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Maximizing resources edition

Carolina Panthers draft Jordan Hancock

Cornerback | Ohio State Buckeyes

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 111

The Carolina Panthers need help at the cornerback position. Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn got a bumper new extension and Mike Jackson Sr. was re-signed, but that won't be enough regardless of how much progress Chau Smith-Wade makes this offseason after flashing in the nickel role as a rookie.

There's a good chance Carolina addresses this need on Day 2 of the draft or potentially earlier. In this scenario, Dan Morgan bides his time and takes a potential steal to kick off what is expected to be a very busy Day 3 from the Panthers' perspective.

Jordan Hancock is a fluid mover who mirrors routes with aplomb. He's got the instinct to break to the football for breakups or turnovers. The Ohio State prospect also has enough physicality to make a difference closer to the line of scrimmage against the run.

If Hancock can become more disciplined, someone is going to benefit greatly. This is good value for the Panthers at this juncture.

Carolina Panthers draft Jaylen Reed

Safety | Penn State Nittany Lions

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 114

The Panthers need more at the safety position. Dan Morgan spent big money to bring Tre'von Moehrig from the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. They are still light on dependable options aside from that.

Demani Richardson could be a high-impact player on the rotation after catching the eye during his rookie exploits. The Panthers also surprisingly re-signed Nick Scott, who'll be tasked more with special-teams responsibilities than anything else.

Again, the Panthers could have addressed this earlier in the draft. If they decide to wait and Jaylen Reed is available at this stage of the process, it would be a difficult proposition to turn down.

Reed, like Moehrig, excels against the run. He's instinctive and physical at the contact point. The Penn State prospect flashes in coverage, is an outstanding leader, and communicates effectively.

This looks like a tremendous scheme fit within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme. Reed has Day 1 starting potential with a smooth transition.

Carolina Panthers draft Demetrius Knight Jr.

Linebacker | South Carolina Gamecocks

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 140

Shaq Thompson's decade-long stint with the Panthers is over. Christian Rozeboom was signed in free agency after working with Ejiro Evero on the Los Angeles Rams. That'll help, especially on special teams, but whether it'll impact the defensive rotation remains to be seen.

Josey Jewell and Trevin Wallace look like the starting linebacker tandem right now. Jalon Walker's ability to play off-ball when needed should assist, but the Panthers might also look to another second-level presence with upside later in the draft.

Demetrius Knight Jr. boasts plenty of starting college experience and a versatile skill set. He anticipates things well, can assist from a coverage capacity, and can also help in pass-rushing situations when needed. He's a little older than most prospects, so he'll need to pick things up quickly upon joining the professional ranks.

Knight is a mature, high-character guy with a decent football IQ. He's not the most agile, so it'll be interesting to see where the South Carolina prospect ends up.