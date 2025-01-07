Carolina Panthers 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Moving forward edition

Carolina Panthers draft Oscar Delp

Tight End | Georgia Bulldogs

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 148

The Carolina Panthers could take this offseason to examine their tight end options in greater detail. Ja'Tavion Sanders demonstrated promise as a rookie without completely setting the world alight. It's relatively uncertain aside from that.

Veteran Ian Thomas is out of contract and probably won't return. Former third-round selection Tommy Tremble boasts athletic upside and is a decent blocker. Whether it's enough for the Panthers to give him another deal remains to be seen.

If the Panthers want to find a development prospect with a high ceiling, they could do far worse than look at Oscar Delp. The Georgia prospect wasn't utilized all that much in the passing game during his time with the Bulldogs, so he represents a work in progress until further notice.

Delp could decide to stay in college for another season to refine his craft. But with starting quarterback Carson Beck declaring for the draft, he could follow suit and hone his skills under NFL-caliber coaches.

There is some refinement needed. Delp is a smooth route-runner with nice hands that can bring in even the most difficult catches. However, his blocking is flawed despite being willing. That's something the Panthers need to clean up if they go in this direction.

Carolina Panthers draft Smael Mondon Jr.

Linebacker | Georgia Bulldogs

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 163

Shaq Thompson highlighted a desire to stick around and finish his career in Carolina. The veteran linebacker went to the shelf after just two games, which is the second straight year he's suffered a long-term issue. Even if he gets another deal, the Panthers need another option to solidify depth.

Josey Jewell performed well overall after joining in free agency. Rookie third-rounder Trevin Wallace flashed promise but needs more development. When this trio went to injured reserve at different stages, the lack of quality behind them was exposed in no uncertain terms.

If someone like Smael Mondon Jr. was available in the later rounds, that could rectify this complication. The Georgia standout recognizes run fits extremely well and demonstrates enough explosiveness to get himself to the contact point quickly. He's a sound tackler who can generate pressure when required, although that might be more difficult in the pros given his lack of size.

Prospects lower down the draft pecking order are a gamble whichever one you pick. Mondon comes with more experience and upside than most.

Carolina Panthers draft Omarr Norman-Lott

Defensive Line | Tennessee Volunteers

Round No. 7 | Pick No. 226

The Panthers started this mock draft by beefing up their defensive front seven. Dan Morgan's final pick adds another large body to assist Ejiro Evero in his quest to turn his unit around in 2025.

One of the biggest complications surrounding the Panthers centers on the fact they don't have a legitimate nose tackle. Any good 3-4 defensive front has a space-hogging interior force. Shy Tuttle's been manning the spot, but there is enough of a sample size to suggest he's not up to the task.

I would be astonished if Omarr Norman-Lott made it into the seventh round. The Tennessee nose tackle is a brute force with the size, core strength, and violent hands that always transition well to the pros. This is exactly the sort of body the Panthers need to anchor a front three that underachievement almost constantly without Derrick Brown.

Norman-Lott needs to improve his tackling. Until then, his surprising agility and aggression to the point of attack could help him make an instant impression.

Adding Deone Walker and Norman-Lott to their defensive line options alongside Brown and A'Shawn Robinson would improve their fortunes in the short and long term.

