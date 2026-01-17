Carolina Panthers 7-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Pushing forward edition

Carolina Panthers draft Domani Jackson

Cornerback | Alabama Crimson Tide

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 157

The Carolina Panthers have a strong cornerback tandem to spearhead their secondary in 2026. Jaycee Horn earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection. Mike Jackson Sr. put together a breakout campaign that even saw All-Pro votes come his way. That represents a solid foundation, but another productive presence should also be considered.

Even though Domani Jackson's consistency has never matched his athletic upside, he's worth taking a chance on at this stage of the draft. There are lapses in concentration that must be addressed, but the Alabama prospect looks like an absolute steal if he manages to put it all together.

Carolina Panthers draft Wydett Williams Jr.

Safety | Ole Miss Rebels

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 161

The Panthers got exactly what they wanted from free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig on the back end of their defense. Lathan Ransom demonstrated promise as a rookie. But with veteran Nick Scott out of contract, Carolina must identify another development project who could potentially carve out a role for himself much sooner than expected.

Wydett Williams Jr.'s influence on Ole Miss' defense should not be understated. He's instinctive, physical, and has all the athletic intangibles needed to be impactful with a little extra technical refinement. If he's there for the taking in the fifth round, it could be an instant upgrade on Carolina's safety depth.

Carolina Panthers draft Ahmad Moten

Defensive Line | Miami Hurricanes

Round No. 6 | Pick No. 198

Carolina's defensive front became a real asset this season. Derrick Brown returned from injury and didn't miss a beat. Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III both flashed promise. A'Shawn Robinson looked a lot more comfortable with better options around him. And even Day 3 rookie Cam Jackson did enough to suggest more growth could be on the way in the coming years.

The Panthers shouldn't settle. Adding some extra depth with a prospect like Miami standout Ahmad Moten — an immovable force against the run who offers two-down starting upside — is a potential route Carolina could take once other needs are filled.

Carolina Panthers draft Bryce Foster

Center | Kansas Jayhawks

Round No. 7 | Pick No. 235

The Panthers' offensive line has some questions on the interior. Cade Mays, Brady Christensen, and Austin Corbett are all out of contract. Dan Morgan kept all three around last spring, but they may not be as fortunate this time around.

Mays would be the likeliest candidate to get a new deal. He's also dealt with some injury problems throughout his career, so finding a backup center with room to grow in the later rounds may be contemplated by Carolina's decision makers.

Bryce Foster ticks those boxes. And as far as seventh-round crapshoots go, the Panthers could do a lot worse than the Kansas prospect.