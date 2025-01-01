Carolina Panthers at Falcons early odds and prediction for Week 18 game

The Carolina Panthers are stumbling to the finish line. It's been another disappointing campaign from the perennial struggler. Just when it looks like they're making progress, they'll take a significant step back.

Taking the rough with the smooth was always going to be difficult this season. The Panthers don't have the necessary quality or depth across the roster to string positive results together. Just how long this rebuild is going to take falls on general manager Dan Morgan's recruitment in 2025.

Carolina brings the curtain down on its regular-season engagements with a trip to the Atlanta Falcons. Raheem Morris' men aren't mathematically out of playoff contention just yet, but it's out of their hands. The Panthers will be hoping to leave no doubt and end the season on a high against all odds.

Whether they can or not is highly debatable.

Carolina Panthers at Falcons game details

Date: Sunday, January 5

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV channel: CBS

Carolina Panthers at Falcons early odds for Week 18

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 7.5-point underdogs at the Falcons in Week 18.

Carolina +7.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Atlanta -7.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Anyone daring enough to place their hard-earned cash on the Panthers' money line can get lofty odds of +340 currently (bet $100 to win $340). The Falcons are favored to do their part and hope the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't beat the New Orleans Saints at -430 (bet $430 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook is anticipating an entertaining contest with the over/under set at 48.5 points for the clash.

Over 48.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Under 48.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Carolina Panthers at Falcons prediction for Week 18

This looks like a tall task for the Panthers. They will be under-strength and coming off an embarrassing beatdown at the Buccaneers. It'll be interesting to see how much resolve remains in this squad before they head off on their offseason break.

Dave Canales made his intentions abundantly clear leading into the game. He's not interested in resting players or improving Carolina's draft standing. He wants a positive response from his squad to ensure they take some semblance of positivity from another woeful campaign.

That'll be easier said than done against the Falcons, who were unfortunate to suffer an overtime loss at the Washington Commanders last time out. Rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looks like the real deal despite a limited sample size. Atlanta's formidable rushing attack will be eyeing a profitable afternoon at the office versus the league's worst run defense.

Bijan Robinson's been a revelation this season. The Panthers will have a hard time containing the former first-round pick, which puts more pressure on Bryce Young to keep up and maintain a sense of competitiveness during the contest.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss

The Panthers were hammered by the Falcons during their first meeting earlier this season. It's hard to predict anything other than the same result in this one.

