Panthers enter adapt-or-die scenario versus high-octane Commanders' offense
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are going through serious issues on defense this season. It was always dangerous when general manager Dan Morgan opted to invest his major offseason assets in fortifying the offense. While the offensive line looks much improved, it did nothing to improve quarterback Bryce Young's fortunes as his future with the franchise hangs by a thread.
Ejiro Evero's unit is suffering as a result. They don't have the benefit of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown and veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson, which isn't ideal. Other established pieces are also missing through one ailment or another. They are giving up points at a record rate as a result.
If Evero was hoping for some respite, it might not arrive this weekend. The Panthers make a difficult-looking trip to the Washington Commanders, who've been nothing short of exceptional to start the campaign after wholesale changes throughout the offseason.
Their offense is efficient and well-balanced under coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. The offensive line is benefitting from improved blocking concepts and some outstanding arrivals throughout the recruitment period. Washington's rushing attack is formidable, the skill position players can make big plays when needed, and they also have a genuine franchise-caliber presence under center in No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels.
The Commanders are fifth in yards per game (378.0). They are second in points per game (29.7) and fifth in rushing yards per contest (157.3). Kingsbury took things slowly with Daniels over the opening two games. Once the play-caller opened things up, Washington took off to heights not seen since Robert Griffin III's rookie campaign.
Ejiro Evero expects tough test for Carolina Panthers defense in Week 7
Evero is under no illusions as to the size of this task. The defensive coordinator praised Kingsbury's ability to adjust and tailor his schematic desires around his players. He trusts them to execute, which is something the Panthers must be ready for this weekend at Northwest Stadium.
"I think he [Kliff Kingsbury] does a great job of really tailoring it to his quarterbacks. Obviously, he had Kyler (Murray) while he was in Arizona. But when Kyler was down for an injury, you could see the plan change. Then you say the same thing with Mr. Daniels. I think he's like most great coaches. They do a good job of not just, hey, making people do what they do, it's about your players first and you can see that he's very intentional and not just with the quarterback, it's with the passing game, with the receivers, the tight ends, what they do in the run game as well. I think he's very intentional about really designing plays and designing concepts and designing an offense that is based around his people."- Ejiro Evero via Panthers.com
Carolina might need to turn this into a shootout to stand any chance of keeping this close. The Commanders have a potent offense, but the defense can be vulnerable. They'll also be without Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen thanks to a season-ending torn pectoral suffered in Week 6 at the Baltimore Ravens.
Letting Daniels have his way in the pocket is not going to end well for the Panthers. Evero needs to disguise coverages and find different ways to enhance Carolina's non-existent pass rush. That will be more difficult if Jadeveon Clowney cannot go, but this is all about making the best out of a bad situation.
It looks like a tall task for Evero's defense. They just don't have enough quality at all three levels. Aside from stud cornerback Jaycee Horn, there is nobody to legitimately fear with Brown on the sidelines. The newfound positivity and improved mentality within the Commanders ensures they won't be taking Carolina lightly, either.
Stopping the Commanders from scoring is almost impossible. But if Evero can force a few punts, the Panthers might just have a shot.