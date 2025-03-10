Carolina Panthers finalizing deal for marquee free agent to bolster defense

Editor's note: The Carolina Panthers' efforts for Milton Williams were for naught, as the New England Patriots swooped in at the 11th hour to sign Williams to a deal that pays him $26 million per year.

The Carolina Panthers were expected to be aggressive to improve their defense in free agency. Dan Morgan kicked things off with a bang with a potential bombshell signing soon after the legal tampering window commenced.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers and defensive lineman Milton Williams are working towards a lucrative contract. This fills a critical need and gives Carolina a dynamic 3-4 defensive end tandem with Pro Bowl performer Derrick Brown returning from injury.

Carolina Panthers finalizing deal for defensive lineman Milton Williams

Williams was always going to get a big payday this offseason. The former third-round pick became a dominant force for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, especially in the postseason. His starring effort in the Super Bowl tormented Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and added more dollars to his demands along the way.

Carolina's defense was horrible last season. Williams doesn't solve every problem, but he goes a long way to solving one of their most glaring issues.

The Eagles were never going to keep Williams around. Schefter added that the lineman is expected to get over $20 million per season. Nothing has been rubber-stamped as yet, but all signs are pointing in that direction.

Carolina had to do something drastic. Ejiro Evero's unit conceded the most single-season points in league history and more than 3,000 yards against the run. Morgan acknowledged he didn't do enough to provide the coordinator with the personnel needed. Williams' arrival changes that in an instant.

Williams has experience in a 3-4 defensive front, which will smooth the transition to a different environment. He's adept at creating leverage and exploiting weaknesses. There are very few interior offensive linemen around the league capable of stopping him once early momentum is generated.

Brown and Williams will be a dynamic tandem. Both absorb double teams well and can wreck a game when afforded enough space. This could see A'Shawn Robinson move to a rotational role, especially if the Panthers end up signing or drafting a nose tackle in the not-too-distant future.

This is a home-run hit from Morgan. He knew fixing the trenches was essential. After improving the offensive line with Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt in his first offseason, attention has turned emphatically to Williams and the defensive front.

The Panthers have more hard work ahead, but Williams' arrival represents the best possible start. Something that also provides a sense of flexibility during the draft for good measure.

Morgan is bringing purpose and excitement back to the Panthers. Adding Williams is another important piece of the puzzle with the credentials needed to give Carolina's defense a major long-term boost.

A win-win for all involved.

