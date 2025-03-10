Carolina Panthers finally get serious at problem position with Bobby Brown III

It's been a long time coming, but the Carolina Panthers finally have a genuine nose tackle to depend upon in 2025.

According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, the Panthers have agreed terms with Bobby Brown III following his impressive stint with the Los Angeles Rams. It's a three-year, $21 million deal for the imposing lineman, which could rise to $27 million based on incentives.

This is another former Ejiro Evero associate from a previous stop, but it comes with plenty of scope for further improvements. It also rectifies a major issue that's held the Panthers back.

Carolina Panthers bolster defensive trenches with Bobby Brown III's arrival

Evero's been forced to implement Shy Tuttle at the nose tackle position over the last two seasons. Although he's never lacked effort, he doesn't boast the legitimate size and power to anchor a 3-4 defensive front. The results on the field spoke for themselves, with the Panthers having the league's worst defense against the run by a considerable margin.

Brown changes all that in an instant. And the Panthers are going to be much better off for having him in between Derrick Brown, A'Shawn Robinson, or anyone else they bring into the fold.

Brown is an accomplished run-stuffer with the production to match. While he flashes rushing the passer when the situation dictates, his real strength doesn't show up in the stat sheet.

The former fourth-round pick absorbs double teams easily, creating space for others to do damage. His violent hands shed blocks and wrap up oncoming rushers effectively. This is exactly what the Panthers need in the middle of their defensive line.

This is a sound investment from the Panthers in a critical position of need. It makes Tuttle surplus to requirements, but not many fans will be shedding tears about that. That's the price of progress, and it's hard to deny Brown isn't the better player right now while also having the physical scope to improve further upon reuniting with Evero.

Not many of Evero's old players have worked out in Carolina. But considering the coordinator is under severe pressure to turn the tide, adding Brown is a risk worth taking.

Hopefully, having a proper nose specialist will work wonders for Carolina's defensive makeover. The consequences will be dire otherwise.

