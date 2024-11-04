Panthers forcing Saints to fire Dennis Allen will be highlight of 2024 season
By Mike Luciano
The Carolina Panthers have been the biggest laughingstock in the league through the first half of Dave Canales' debut season. While things still aren't too rosy, quarterback Bryce Young got his team back in the win column in Week 9.
The Panthers managed to pull out a narrow win against the rival New Orleans Saints. While they were getting torched on the ground and bailed out by some unfortunately poor moments of execution, Young did just enough to guide his team to a win for only the third time in his turbulent career.
This loss prompted a full-on meltdown in New Orleans. Not only were players so angry they were openly lashing out on social media, but it seemed like the Dennis Allen bubble had finally burst. After a 26-53 record in six seasons as a head coach with the Las Vegas Raiders and Saints, he may have overseen his final game in the NFL.
Saints owner Gayle Benson decided to fire Allen after the loss versus Carolina dropped the Saints to a pathetic 2-7 on the season. The Panthers may have sent New Orleans on the path to a complete rebuild, which could be the best moment from a fan perspective all season.
Carolina Panthers make Saints a tire fire after Week 9 win
The Panthers, in a vacuum, didn't dominate this game. Young had his fair share of lowlights, the defense let Derek Carr reel off a few big throws despite a very poor wide receiver room, and they needed some truly baffling play-calling on a game-winning drive to finally steal their second win.
Still, a win is a win, and a Panthers team that likely isn't going anywhere this year needs to savor them. Young has now won three games as a starter in the NFL, and the opposing team has fired their head coach soon after two of them. Allen joined Arthur Smith in the "Coaches Bryce Young Got Fired" Club.
The Panthers have a chance to win consecutive games, as they are going to play an equally moribund New York Giants team in Germany during Week 10. Could this victory have given Carolina a little bit of momentum and spark they lacked before?
The Saints were supposed to compete for a division title this season. They now find themselves as mired in the muck as the lowly Panthers. That sweet irony can help Carolina fans get through what will likely be another tough second half of 2024.