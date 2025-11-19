Panthers' solution to growing crisis might be easier than anyone expected

While the Carolina Panthers’ secondary has flashed at times over the last few years, long-term stability at cornerback remains an unresolved storyline as the franchise models its next phase around youth, speed, and versatility.

With three days of the draft offering three very different avenues to add talent, Carolina’s scouting focus spans premium traits, developmental upside, and value hunting.

Things will undoubtedly change as boards adjust, sources share news, and the college football season concludes. But here are three early names, one on each day of the selection process, that Panthers fans should keep on their radar.

Cornerback prospects for Carolina Panthers to monitor in the 2026 NFL Draft

Day 1: Mansoor Delane, LSU

A transfer from Virginia Tech to Baton Rouge, Mansoor Delane has been the best corner in the country through 12 weeks. A wiry and rangy athlete on the backend, he's as sticky a man corner as you'll find in the class, with the instincts and spatial awareness to make play after play on the football.

With him and Jaycee Horn roaming the same secondary for the Panthers, Carolina would boast one of the NFL's premier young cornerback tandems.

Day 2: A.J. Harris, Penn State

A prospect well known in the scouting industry for multiple years now, A.J. Harris is an explosive ballhawk on the outside.

While he has room for improvement in his coverage keys — his aggressiveness can hurt him at times — Harris can eliminate opposing pass-catchers from a progression. The defensive back's willingness to stick his face in the mud as a run defender really is rare from the corner spot.

His presence would add pop and swagger to the Carolina backend, fitting seamlessly opposite Horn.

Day 3: Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

As athletically gifted a corner as you'll find in the class, Jalon Kilgore remains an interesting talking point in conversations with scouts over the last few months. The versatility (nickel and safety) also pops on his tape; his ability to close distance in a hurry makes life extremely tough for any signal-caller looking to target his way.

Through 10 games in 2025, he's allowed just 22 of 47 targets (46.8%) to be completed, and hasn't given up more than 72 yards in a single matchup. While identifying his clear niche at the next level remains a question mark regarding alignment, there are no concerns about the impact he could make on an NFL defense.