Panthers may be forced into unlikely solution after Ikem Ekwonu injury shock

The Carolina Panthers have some tricky decisions coming up with their offensive line. This once stable unit is undergoing some changes, and general manager Dan Morgan cannot leave anything to chance.

Starting center Cade Mays could leave in free agency. Several backups could be taking their chances elsewhere. There is also a need at the left tackle position after Ikem Ekwonu suffered a ruptured patellar tendon during Carolina's wild-card playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

All options are on the table. But a recent report might be worth exploring in greater detail.

Carolina Panthers should take a look at Jedrick Wills Jr. after insider revelation

NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed that Jedrick Wills Jr., who missed the entire 2025 campaign to get himself back to full health, is currently on a tour of teams around the league with a view to resuming his playing career. Two playoff challengers have already shown interest, and more could be on the way.

"Former Browns OT Jedrick Wills, who sat out last season to fully recover from a knee injury, has been on a tour of visits with NFL teams — including the Patriots and today with the Lions. Visits are expected to continue into next week. A former top-10 pick, Wills — who is just 26 — fully expects to be with an NFL team this season."

Wills is young. He was also a dominant force at the peak of his powers. You don't become a top 10 pick by accident, so the talent is obviously there with a little bit of extra luck on the injury front.

There are obvious concerns. The former Alabama mauler played 13 games combined in 2023 and 2024 before going on the shelf last year. There is just no telling what he can still do, which is why interested parties are rightfully bringing him in for workouts rather than just signing him outright.

It's a massive risk, but it wouldn't cost the Panthers anything to do the same. After all, desperate times call for desperate measures.

Ekwonu's injury is a body blow, one that could cost him millions on an extension along the way. The Panthers cannot be in the business of being sentimental. They must find a solution to this complication, and Wills might be willing to accept a low-ball offer to get another shot in the pros.

It might come to nothing, but Wills is clearly planning to play next season. The Panthers must turn over every stone to find an adequate replacement for Ekwonu. And it never hurts to take a look.

Watch this space...