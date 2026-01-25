Christian McCaffrey keeps rewriting history and the Panthers can only watch

Christian McCaffrey’s greatness has never been very hard to recognize in Charlotte. Carolina Panthers fans watched it up close for years. Still, what happened Thursday put even his long resume into a whole new perspective.

The former Panthers star and current 49ers running back was named a finalist for three of the major Associated Press awards… NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and Comeback Player of the Year… Making him the first player in NFL history to be a finalist for all three in the same season.

What makes it even more impressive is how quickly things changed. Cause after an injury-riddled 2024 season limited him to just four games, many wondered how much elite football CMC still had left. In 2025, he answered that question clearly…

2,126 total yards from scrimmage

1,202 rushing yards

924 receiving yards

17 total touchdowns

413 total touches (most in the NFL)

For Panthers fans, it’s bittersweet. McCaffrey was drafted in Carolina, became the face of the franchise, and redefined what a modern running back could be. Now, he’s making history in another uniform.

The awards

Christian McCaffrey is one of five finalists (and the only non QB) for NFL MVP…

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, QB

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars, QB

Drake Maye, New England Patriots, QB

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers, RB

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, QB

One of five finalists for Offensive Player of the Year…

Drake Maye, New England Patriots, QB

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers, RB

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, WR

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons, RB

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks, WR

And one of five finalists for NFL Comeback Player of the Year…

Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots, WR

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions, DE

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars, QB

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers, RB

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, QB

Of the three awards, Comeback Player of the Year is the one CMC has the best chance of winning.

Cause after a season full of injuries that threatened to end/ruin his career, he returned and led the league in touches, and remained one of the most productive players in football regardless of position.

The winner of the AP awards will be announced during the NFL Honors ceremony on February 5, but for Christian McCaffrey, the moment is already in the record books.

A former Panther. A league standard. And now, a historic finalist trifecta.