Chuba Hubbard and 3 Panthers who could get reduced snaps at the Eagles
By Luke Gray
Jordan Fuller - Carolina Panthers S
Jordan Fuller hasn’t had the impact many Carolina Panthers fans expected when he signed this offseason. Especially considering the safety's previous production and the fact he's still in his prime.
The former Ohio State man was familiar with the scheme of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero after the two spent time together with the Los Angeles Rams. But after a stint on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders, Fuller has failed to impress.
Fuller's coverage skills have left a lot to be desired. His 48.5 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 133rd out of 156 qualifying safeties. That's nowhere near good enough and it shows on tape.
His run support has been better than his coverage capabilities, but not by much. With the player only signing a one-year deal in Carolina, could Evero begin to look to the future?
I have been someone who has praised the play of undrafted free agent Demani Richardson. The former Texas A&M Aggie stepped up in a big way when injuries forced both Fuller and backup Nick Scott out of the lineup. It's feasible he could be a long-term option at the backend of the Panthers' defense, but he needs more time on the field to make a judgment one way or another.
Both Fuller and fellow starter Xavier Woods are free agents this summer and are unlikely to re-sign in Carolina. Scott is also out of contract and being and will be moved on given his lackluster performances when called upon.
If given the opportunity, Richardson could force his way into the plans of Carolina's defensive coordinator in 2025. Whether that's Evero or someone else hasn't been determined, but general manager Dan Morgan needs to get a genuine evaluation of his younger players before the upcoming recruitment period.