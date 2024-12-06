Chuba Hubbard and 3 Panthers who could get reduced snaps at the Eagles
By Luke Gray
Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR
Xavier Legette's rookie season has been up and down as expected. It’s hard to have thought otherwise with a player who had only one year of good production at the collegiate level with South Carolina.
Through 12 games, Legette has 37 receptions for 393 receiving yards and four touchdowns. On the face of it, that is relatively solid for a fledgling pro still learning his craft.
However, Legette has been plagued by drops. He’s been credited with six by Pro Football Focus this season with some coming at critical moments.
The former Gamecocks standout has a propensity for catching with his body. This is causing unnecessary problems. While it’s way too early to be genuinely concerned about the player, this is an issue he must rectify to cement his status as a primary option for the Carolina Panthers long-term.
Head coach Dave Canales may reduce Legette’s role at the Philadelphia Eagles following those key mistakes. The wideout played 67 of the 70 offensive snaps against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — the most in the receiving room. Could that number drop at Lincoln Financial field versus an exceptional secondary?
The answer is likely yes.
Expect veteran Pro Bowl pass-catcher Adam Thielen to see a bigger role as he returns to full health following his time on injured reserve. The team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee quickly established himself as Bryce Young’s favorite target, playing 73 percent of the offensive snaps. The Panthers are also set to welcome Jalen Coker back after missing the last two contests.
The impressive undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross suffered a quadriceps issue to halt his surprising momentum at the worst possible time. Don’t be surprised to see the return of the sure-handed Coker eat into the snaps of Legette after coming through Carolina's practice sessions unscathed this week.