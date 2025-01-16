Damien Lewis and 4 Carolina Panthers unsung heroes from the 2024 season

Joe Gilbert - Carolina Panthers OL coach

As mentioned previously, the Carolina Panthers offensive line was among the biggest positives to emerge from their efforts in 2024. It was refreshing to see this unit perform well no matter the opposition. They were a match for anybody and coped effectively with any injuries that popped up over the campaign.

Joe Gilbert deserves endless praise. Dave Canales moved swiftly to acquire the offensive line coach upon taking the top job. His no-nonsense approach and ability to resonate with the modern-day player went down extremely well.

Gilbert molded this group into a cohesive unit quickly. He improved Ikem Ekwonu's technical flaws within blocking concepts more suited to his strengths. His ability to transition Austin Corbett to the center spot had a positive impact before he went down with a torn bicep.

Perhaps the most impressive element of Gilbert's contribution was adapting to change.

Corbett was lost for the season. Brady Christensen came into the anchor role and played well. When the Panthers needed him at left tackle due to Ekwonu's injury, they plucked Cade Mays off the New York Giants practice squad and immediately took his game to new heights.

There is continuity and stability across Carolina's protection. The Panthers need to figure out who's going to be the starting center in 2025, but Gilbert's presence leaves hope for additional progress when the team's offseason workout program begins.

Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB

Jadeveon Clowney was the Panthers' marquee signing in free agency. The veteran edge rusher thought playing closer to home with the security of a two-year deal was the best thing at this stage of his playing career. He was an underrated help to Carolina both on and off the field.

It took time for Clowney to find his feet. The Panthers didn't have any pass-rushing threat on the opposite side of the field over the first half of 2024. This allowed opposing protection schemes to focus their attention on nullifying his threat with great success.

Once D.J. Wonnum returned for Carolina's international game against the New York Giants, the former No. 1 overall selection out of South Carolina took his game up a notch. Clowney was able to get into the backfield with more frequency. His relentless energy set the tone for others to follow. It was no surprise to see the Panthers' sack and pressure numbers increase along the way.

Clowney ranked fourth around the league in batted passes among edge defenders. He eventually finished the season with 44 total pressures and 33 quarterback hurries. the once-generational college prospect's calming influence and assured leadership in the locker room was another significant asset to call upon.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis