Dave Canales' dream Ejiro Evero replacement just dropped into the Panthers' lap

The Carolina Panthers are gearing up for their first playoff appearance since 2017. Focus is firmly on causing a significant upset against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Still, there remains a lingering cloud hanging over the franchise once their engagements in the knockout rounds conclude.

That, of course, is the future of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

The Panthers have reached a crossroads with Evero. He's restored his reputation somewhat this season, and his name is once again coming up in speculation as the 2026 head coaching cycle gets underway. More importantly, the coordinator is out of contract.

Head coach Dave Canales convinced Evero to stay when he took over in 2024. It's been a mixed bag since then, so the Panthers could decide that a fresh set of ideas is needed to take the franchise forward. One also has to wonder if the former Rams assistant would take this chance to seek another opportunity elsewhere, even if he doesn't get a head-coaching job.

Carolina Panthers could target Raheem Morris if Ejiro Evero departs this offseason

This could legitimately go either way. However, if Evero does leave the Panthers, a notable development elsewhere deserves Carolina's attention.

Despite winning four straight games to end the season, which also helped the Panthers secure their first NFC South title in a decade, the Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Raheem Morris after two seasons. Team owner Arthur Bank also disposed of general manager Terry Fontenot, signaling the start of a full-scale overhaul with Carolina's division rival.

Morris seemed to be turning the tide. It was too late to secure a playoff berth, but the Falcons ended up falling short by one victory. That clearly fell way short of Blank's expectations, and the coach paid a heavy price.

Even though things ended sourly for Morris in Atlanta, he's a revered coach in league circles with proven credentials as a defensive coordinator. He's a supreme strategist and an inspirational leader of men. Simply put, this is precisely the sort of figure Carolina should be seeking if Evero and Canales go their separate ways.

The Panthers wouldn't be alone in coveting Morris in this scenario. His previous connection to Dan Quinn should make him a strong candidate for the Washington Commanders' defensive coordinator job if Joe Whitt Jr. is fired, as anticipated. Others would also throw their hat into the ring, but helping a young, ascending unit in Carolina might be a tempting proposition.

It would also give Morris the chance to stick it to the Falcons twice a season. That only sweetens the pot, but figuring out Evero's status first is the primary objective.