Dave Canales running out of excuses after latest Panthers capitulation

After a week where positivity and optimism reigned supreme, the Carolina Panthers came crashing back down to earth with a humiliating loss against the New England Patriots. And for head coach Dave Canales, the excuses are becoming tiresome.

This was as disjointed and uninspiring a performance as fans have seen for some time. There was no fight in the Panthers. They were outfought, outcoached, and seemed to quit long before the clock ran down in the fourth quarter. When it seemed like momentum was starting to build, it was quickly eviscerated.

Canales was coaching scared. There was no belief that his offense could deliver the goods. The scheme was way too bland and predictable after the scripted plays. Not for the first time, the Panthers surrendered almost instantly versus a team that hadn't had much to shout about this season.

Dave Canales' future with Carolina Panthers is coming under increased scrutiny

Fans are becoming weary. They have experienced almost nothing but misery since David Tepper bought the franchise from Jerry Richardson. They are getting tired of the same big talk without much (if anything) to back it up. Canales is a beacon of enthusiasm, but the tipping point might not be too far away if these sorts of performances become the norm once again.

Pressure is building. It seems as if the Panthers take one step forward and quickly take two steps back almost immediately. And if Canales cannot dig deep to beat the lowly Miami Dolphins next weekend at Bank of America Stadium, he'll find himself firmly on the hot seat.

That's the bottom line. Canales can preach about progress all he wants. He can bemoan the injury problems to anyone who'll listen. However, this is a results-driven business, and every team is dealing with some form of health issue. That's just the nature of the NFL's violent tendencies.

Some honest soul-searching is needed in the coming days. The Panthers need to adjust, because whatever they've been doing up to now just hasn't worked. They are 1-3 with another season falling by the wayside. Tepper has given this project time, but that might not be the case for much longer if legitimate growth doesn't start to emerge.

Canales will be all too aware of the grave situation in which he finds himself. The time to put up or shut up has arrived, and actions will speak far louder than any empty words without substance.

One thing is for sure: we're about to find out what Canales is truly made of.

