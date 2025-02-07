Deion Sanders says quiet part out loud over Luke Kuechly's Hall of Fame snub

Luke Kuechly will have to wait a little longer for NFL immortality.

Everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers was eagerly anticipating one of their own being enshrined in Canton in 2025. Kuechly and Steve Smith Sr. were both named as finalists for the prestigious distinction. Unfortunately, the voters didn't feel like they were deserving at this time.

Only four men were named as modern-day inductees, which was surprising. Eric Allen, Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, and Sterling Sharpe were chosen. All are deserving, but some glaring omissions came with fierce criticism from the media.

The likes of Marshal Yanda, Eli Manning, Adam Vinatieri, and Reggie Wayne, together with Kuechly and Smith weren't selected. Perhaps a discussion was had about first-ballot inductions being saved for the transcendent players. While the cerebral linebacker achieved a significant amount, playing for just eight seasons before retiring due to concussion issues went against him.

Deion Sanders outlines disbelief over Luke Kuechly's Hall of Fame snub

Kuechly's omission came with shock and surprise. Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders was among those who voiced their complete disbelief during an appearance on Nightcap's live show. The statement was short, but it perfectly depicted the feeling across the league and, in particular, Carolina's passionate fanbase.

"Luke Kuechly didn't get in? Luke Kuechly?!! Luke Kuechly was a dog." Deion Sanders

The former first-round pick out of Boston College was as advertised. Kuechly won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and NFL Defensive Player of the Year in his first two seasons. He's a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro. He's part of the All-Decade Team of the 2010s and is on the Panthers' Mount Rushmore of greatest players in franchise history.

Kuechly's impact behind the scenes was immeasurable. His leadership came to the fore quickly. His meticulous preparation famously saw him call out plays pre-snap frequently to the bemusement of opposing quarterbacks. There was nothing flashy about his work — he was all business, all the time.

Although Kuechly missed out, he managed to reach the final seven in voting. That means he'll be an automatic finalist next year in the hope of going one better. This is a positive, but it also comes with a fresh crop of players looking for first-ballot enshrinement.

The likes of Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Larry Fitzgerald, Frank Gore, Jason Witten, and Maurkice Pouncey are eligible. That makes it more difficult, but Kuechly's time is coming sooner rather than later.

As for Smith? He's been waiting a long time and might have to wait a little while longer.

Tory Holt and Wayne are in the same boat. There is a surplus of wide receiver candidates looking for their place in Canton. One only has to look at how long Sharpe had to wait to see what the future could hold for the former Panthers superstar.

Both Kuechly and Smith will make it over time. They were too good and meant too much to be excluded entirely. Whether it's next year or the years after, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will come calling one day.

Even if it wasn't a first-time induction for one of the best linebackers of the modern era.

