Disastrous former Panthers coach suffers his most humiliating blow yet

Matt Rhule found work quickly after he was mercifully fired by the Carolina Panthers just five games into the 2022 season. Things became an unmitigated disaster in the NFL, but his previous reputation in the college ranks made him a hot commodity when the head-coaching hiring cycle commenced.

Rhule got the job at Nebraska. He was expected to lead the program back to prominence, and he even received a lucrative contract extension as rumors began to swirl about Penn State's interest in his services.

However, things are not going well. And if a massive recent report is accurate, Rhule has suffered his most humiliating blow yet.

Former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule couldn't keep Dylan Raiola at Nebraska

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola plans to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens on January 2. The reason given to the college football insider is a damning indictment of Rhule's program-building so far.

"The former five-star recruit will officially enter the portal when it opens on Jan. 2 and has two more seasons of eligibility. [Dylan] Raiola is seeking a program where he can thrive and best harness his potential while developing for the next steps of his career, sources told [Pete] Thamel." Max Olson, ESPN

When Raiola declared for Nebraska, Rhule proudly proclaimed it the moment that signified this storied team was back. Just two seasons later, he's on the move, and there will be no shortage of suitors looking to seal his signature when the frenzy begins in the coming weeks.

Rhule's program construction at the college level was the last thing he had left. There's always a lot of big talk with little substance. His record against ranked teams is nothing short of abysmal. A 10th-place finish in the Big Ten, with a 4-5 conference record and 7-5 overall, is not the progression fans were expecting. It was certainly not enough to warrant another commitment, but the Cornhuskers panicked accordingly.

Raiola's realization that he needs to step away from the coach to rekindle his draft stock is embarrassing. Eventually, the catchy slogans and excuses begin to wear thin. These college kids are getting paid now, and they have business at the forefront. No amount of coach-speak can change that, and Rhule is finding that out to his cost.

He'll mumble his way through questions about Raiola's decision when the time comes. Rhule will brush it off as no big deal, but if he's leaving the program, it won't be long before others contemplate the same. And as for attracting other five-star recruits moving forward? Forget about it.

Panthers fans saw this coming a mile away. Fortunately, they're on the other end of Rhule's incompetence these days.