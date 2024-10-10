D.J. Moore twists the knife with blunt message after torching Carolina Panthers
By Dean Jones
Revenge was sweet for D.J. Moore.
The wide receiver was deemed replaceable and expendable by the Carolina Panthers as they looked to secure the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Those in power opted to include him in the trade package with the Chicago Bears rather than give up another first-round pick. To make matters worse, he was moving house in Charlotte when the call came from previous general manager Scott Fitterer.
Moore has been stewing in bitterness since that day. He was stung by Carolina's lack of faith despite putting up significant numbers without a stable presence at the quarterback position. Week 5 was the first chance to make his old employers pay.
And make them pay he did.
The former first-round pick out of Maryland torched the Panthers throughout a one-sided affair at Soldier Field. Moore took his added motivation and put it to good use, bringing in five receptions from eight targets for 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Every game means something. This meant more (no pun intended).
Carolina's under-strength defense had no answer for Moore despite knowing a lot about the player. The previous decision-makers thought they could easily replace the wideout - especially over edge rusher Brian Burns and formidable defensive lineman Derrick Brown. That was a mistake, especially considering how Fitterer fumbled Burns' contract situation before Dan Morgan traded him to the New York Giants.
D.J. Moore was satisfied after torching the Carolina Panthers
Moore twisted the knife with a blunt message about his performance against the Panthers when speaking to the media this week. It was a short, simple statement that outlined his satisfaction in no uncertain terms.
The Panthers got what they deserved. It'll be a long time before the mistakes of previous regimes are fully rectified. The number of failed acquisitions, mismanaged veterans with proven production, and draft picks who didn't meet their billing was astonishing. Morgan is trying to fix these issues, but there is a long road ahead.
As for Moore? He's continued to prove his worth as one of the league's most underrated wideouts. The Bears gave him a lucrative contract extension in recognition of his outstanding efforts since joining the franchise, cementing his status as a cornerstone piece who can help No. 1 pick Caleb Williams reach some lofty expectations.
How the Panthers wish they could do things differently.
David Tepper piled on the pressure to make the trade, believing his team was just a quarterback away from entering the playoff picture. That was a critical misjudgment of the roster and coaching staff. That's without counting the fact Bryce Young - the player chosen after such a significant investment following the trade - is riding the bench after a torrid start to his professional journey.
Carolina will be licking its wounds for some time yet. The NFL is a business above all else, but one could forgive Moore for watching the team's demise with a wry smile after the way he was treated.