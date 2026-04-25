Draft expert warns Panthers' Chris Brazzell pick may require delayed gratification

Part of the fun of the NFL Draft is dreaming of how every pick can make an immediate impact on your roster, but part of the reason talented players fall is due to the fact that they are unfinished works in progress.

And that might be exactly what the Carolina Panthers drafted with Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell, a third-round pick (83rd overall) who has the coveted combination of outstanding size (6-foot-4) and blazing speed (4.37 in the 40-yard dash). Brazzell had an outstanding year for Tennessee with 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the SEC in both categories.

There is undoubtedly hope that Brazzell can come in and make an immediate impact on the Panthers' offense as a vertical threat. Still, FanSided NFL Draft expert Mike Luciano gave some insight into why this particular pick might require the acceptance of delayed gratification.

Carolina Panthers must be patient as Chris Brazzell rounds out his skill set in the pros

Here is what Luciano had to say about Brazzell in the pre-draft process:

"Straight out of central casting for a big deep-threat wide receiver at 6-4 and 200 pounds. His game vs. Georgia was one of the most dominant wide receiver performances of anyone in this class. His ball skills are excellent, the raw speed is impressive, and he has already shown a propensity for finding the squishy spots in zone coverage. However, with some bad drops on his tape and the Tennessee offense providing him with the furthest thing from an NFL route tree, Brazzell will need to be used very specifically to maximize his talent."



- Mike Luciano, FanSided

Brazzell's issues with dropped passes were primarily in the 2023 and 2024 seasons where he had a combined 10 drops. He had six drops in his first year with the Vols, but managed to cut that number down to just two in the 2025 season.

What's interesting, and speaks to the point Luciano makes about Brazzell needing to be "used very specifically", is the fact that he only lined up one time on the left side of the formation for Josh Heupel this past season, and that lone rep on the left side actually resulted in one of his two drops on the year.

Part of finding long-term success in the NFL is versatility, almost no matter what position you play. If you're a receiver, you're not always going to line up in the same exact spot for every single play. Brazzell has to figure out how to play from the left side of the formation, be an asset from the slot, and unlock the fullness of the talent he brings to the table.

Last year at Tennessee was a sign that things are moving in the right direction, but even after leading the SEC in yards and touchdowns, being picked 83rd overall is a sign that the best is further down the line.