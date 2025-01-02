Eddy Piñeiro and 4 Panthers entering the last chance saloon at the Falcons

Xavier Woods - Carolina Panthers S

Xavier Woods has been a mainstay on the Carolina Panthers defense over the last three years. He's had more good moments than bad, but the safety's regression this season leaves his status beyond the campaign under a cloud.

As mentioned previously, the Panthers should give their defense a significant makeover throughout the offseason. They need to find the right balance between veteran free-agent additions and draft prospects with long-term upside. This is essential if general manager Dan Morgan wants to see this franchise kick on in 2025.

Woods is out of contract, so he could be made surplus to requirements in favor of a younger option. Jordan Fuller won't be around after failing to produce the goods. The emergence of undrafted free agent Demani Richardson makes him the only guaranteed safety on the roster in 2025.

The former sixth-round selection might get another deal depending on the money involved. However, it could easily go the other way.

Woods needs to impose himself in Carolina's regular-season finale at the Atlanta Falcons to bolster his hopes. This would also improve his chances of finding employment elsewhere if no new deal arrives from the Panthers before free agency.

Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE

Big things were expected from Tommy Tremble this season. The fourth-year tight end looks set for a key role within Dave Canales' offense and was praised for his emerging leadership throughout the summer. Things haven't gone according to plan after that.

Tremble suffered more injury problems, which hindered his ability to make a significant impression. Rookie fourth-rounder Ja'Tavion Sanders' smooth transition saw him emerge as the team's primary pass-catching option at the position before a neck complication dented his progress. Aside from a few flashes, the former third-round pick out of Notre Dame hasn't done enough to confirm his status beyond the current campaign.

There is no sentiment attached to Dan Morgan's decision-making process these days. The Panthers are being run professionally with a business-first mindset. Tremble is a decent blocker with sound athleticism, but that won't stop those in power from finding a better alternative.

It wasn't easy for Tremble. His early development was severely mismanaged by Matt Rhule's coaching staff. The frustrating injuries haven't helped his cause either. That said, anything less than a dominant end to the season could come with grave ramifications attached.

