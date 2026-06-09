Former Panthers castoff is turning his painful exit into something bigger

The Carolina Panthers have churned out plenty of edge rushers in recent years. Most haven't worked out, so it'll be interesting to see if the current quartet of Jaelan Phillips, Patrick Jones II, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen can wreak enough havoc to take things up a notch for Ejiro Evero's defense.

That's to be determined. But for one former Carolina pass-rusher, he is carving out a path to potential redemption.

Cam Gill spent the 2024 campaign with the Panthers, gaining 22 tackles and four quarterback hits in 10 games. He played 30 percent of defensive snaps and also became a useful asset on special teams for good measure. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough for an extended stay.

Cam Gill has finally found momentum after leaving the Carolina Panthers

Gill was free to take his chances elsewhere. He landed briefly on the Minnesota Vikings but didn't get much of a chance to shine. No other opportunities arose during the 2025 campaign, leaving him facing a precarious future.

Instead of sulking or accepting his fate, Gill began making other plans. He joined the UFL and signed with the Louisville Kings. As it turned out, it was a shrewd move that could lead to another NFL opportunity in the near future.

The former Wagner standout has been a revelation this season. Gill leads the UFL with 10 sacks, spearheading the Kings to a United Bowl appearance. And if he shines on the bigger stage this league has to offer, it might not be much longer before another NFL team comes calling.

THE MATCHUP IS SET!@UFLDefenders and @UFLKings have punched their tickets to the United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank!



It ALL comes down to this. Get your tickets now!

🎟️: https://t.co/An7ONqRUz5 pic.twitter.com/hcjjERkfm2 — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 8, 2026

This is a testament to Gill's perseverance. Football is littered with stories of players flaming out almost as quickly as they arrive. That might still happen, but the edge force couldn't have done much more to get another shot.

And now, he's got real momentum.

Granted, the UFL wouldn't be classed as the game's pinnacle by any stretch. It's a step down, but Gill was willing to take a chance in hopes of bringing more recognition to his talent. It's mission accomplished on that front, but it'll still be an anxious wait.

That will be out of Gill's hands. He's focused on the next challenge: making sure Louisville can get over the hump to bowl success. If he can accomplish this objective and dominate flying off the edge, that will have the league's attention.

After that, it'll be a case of forcing his way into a team's plans. That will be more difficult than anything, something Gill knows all too well.