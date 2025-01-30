Former Panthers coach Steve Wilks rewarded for resilience with coveted job

Steve Wilks is back in football. Exactly where the former Carolina Panthers coach belongs.

And he's landed one of the most coveted remaining openings for good measure.

Wilks remains widely revered around the league. He's a genuine leader of men and pulls no punches. He's a sound defensive mind who gets the most out of his players. After being scapegoated by the San Francisco 49ers following their failures in 2023, many wondered if that would be the last we'd see of him in the pros.

That wasn't the case.

Aaron Glenn's appointment as New York Jets head coach immediately saw speculation emerge about Wilks joining his ambitious project with the AFC East outfit. They share the same philosophies, so it was always a distinct possibility.

Former Carolina Panthers coach Steve Wilks gets NY Jets defensive coordinator gig

It didn't take long for something to get confirmed. The Jets hired Wilks to be their new defensive coordinator. Considering How Glenn doesn't plan to call plays on defense — opting to focus his attention on managing the entire roster — there will be a significant amount of responsibility on his shoulders.

There are far worse destinations Willks could have ended up.

For all the Jets' problems during a season that promised much but delivered little once again, their defense has some outstanding pieces. They have two legitimate All-Pro performers — defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner. Gang Green also boasts edge rushing threats in Will McDonald IV and Haason Reddick. That's not a bad foundation for Wilks to build upon.

Panthers fans still hold Wilks in the highest regard. Many felt he should have got the permanent head coaching position after galvanizing a demoralized franchise following Matt Rhule's firing five games into the 2022 campaign. Team owner David Tepper thought he knew better, hiring Frank Reich instead after becoming enamored with an offensive-minded retread.

We all know how that turned out.

It's beyond time Wilks got a stroke of good luck. The Arizona Cardinals fired him as head coach without giving him a chance to build. The Panthers ignored the positive culture shift that was staring them in the face. San Francisco cut the cord ahead of time and got worse defensively this season.

This eventually led him to the Jets. Glenn emerged as a highly coveted head coaching candidate and was a breath of fresh air during his introductory presser. He believes the new defensive coordinator is the right man to get this unit refocused and reaching its potential. The fact this appointment has been universally well-received is a testament to the esteem in which Wilks is held across the NFL.

No Panthers fan will be wishing anything but the best of luck to coach Wilks. Except when the two teams collide at MetLife Stadium at some stage in 2025.

