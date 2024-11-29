Frankie Luvu and 4 former players the Panthers definitely regret letting go
By Luke Gray
For the first time in what seems like an eternity, the Carolina Panthers seem to have some semblance of direction moving forward.
The duo of Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have the Panthers in calmer waters. Coupled with the resurgence of second-year quarterback Bryce Young, things are on the up.
Canales deserves immense credit. This roster is devoid of sufficient levels of NFL depth. The defense was so decimated with injuries that the unit was trotting out mainly undrafted free agents. Surpassing the two wins attained last year is impressive.
As for Morgan, most of his early work has been undoing the mistakes made by his former boss Scott Fitterer. He revamped the offensive line with both Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt proving excellent acquisitions. We’ve also seen the majority of the rookie draft class have an impact. Jalen Coker and Demani Richardson are early undrafted gems.
NFL fans love to say what if. With the high turnover of players the Panthers have had over the past decade, it’s only natural for supporters to look back on former players no longer with the franchise and wonder what impact they could have had in 2024.
While it’s important to look forward to seemingly more positive times, it’s only natural for the mind to wander.
With that in mind, here are five former Panthers, including jack-of-all-trades linebacker Frankie Luvu, who Carolina wishes was still in the building.
Former Carolina Panthers players the team should regret letting go in 2024
Frankie Luvu - Former Carolina Panthers LB
The story of Frankie Luvu is an extraordinary one. A native of American Samoa, the former Washington State star went from a bit part special teams player with the New York Jets to a key piece of the Carolina Panthers defense in just a few seasons. Matt Rhule and his staff got little right. Bringing him in was a rare win by the former head coach.
Luvu’s last season in Carolina was his best since entering the league, gaining 125 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles. If the player was on a better team, he would have been in the Pro Bowl conversation.
However, Luvu was rewarded handsomely in the offseason. He signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Washington Commanders. The ferocious presence unsurprisingly picked up where he left off under the tutelage of defensive mastermind Dan Quinn.
Through 12 games, Luvu has 79 total tackles and seven sacks as the Commanders find themselves firmly in the NFC playoff picture. He is on pace for another 100-plus tackle season and is likely on the cusp of double-digit sacks. If this plays out, the inspiring figure will be in All-Pro conversations.
Josey Jewell has performed admirably as Luvu's replacement. But it’s hard not to miss someone like Luvu. He played with incredible heart and desire. He's sorely missed by teammates and fans alike.
Morgan said he wanted dogs in the Panthers locker room. No one epitomizes that mantra more than Luvu. He’ll be seen as one who got away by Panther fans for years to come.