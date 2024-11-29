Frankie Luvu and 4 former players the Panthers definitely regret letting go
By Luke Gray
Vonn Bell - Former Carolina Panthers S
Vonn Bell has performed at a solid level since being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The safety was best known for his time spent with the Cincinnati Bengals, playing a key role in their run to Super Bowl LVI after recording a crucial overtime interception on Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship.
Bell was expected to play a key role under new Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Injuries prevented the veteran from having the impact many expected, but he still formed a solid pairing with fellow veteran Xavier Woods at the backend of Carolina’s defense.
As general manager Dan Morgan looked to stamp his authority, Bell was deemed surplus to requirements. The Panthers took on almost $10 million in dead money to cut the player.
Carolina could have done with Bell’s experienced presence this season. Woods has regressed. Jordan Fuller has struggled with injury and has not been consistent enough. The only positive in the unit has been the play of undrafted free agent Demani Richardson.
Expecting big production from a rookie is not what Carolina wants. Nick Scott has been predictably poor whenever he has been required to step in, similar to what the player showed with the Los Angeles Rams and Bengals.
While Bell may not have been a long-term option in Carolina, the team would have been better off keeping him around.