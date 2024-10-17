Frankie Luvu adopts business-first approach as Carolina Panthers reunion awaits
By Dean Jones
Frankie Luvu's rise to prominence with the Carolina Panthers quickly became a revelation. He was signed in 2021 free agency following an indifferent spell with the New York Jets. He earned Pro Bowl consideration as a special teamer in Year 1 with the team before getting a starting chance the following season. To say he maximized this opportunity would be something of an understatement.
Luvu was a ferocious second-level presence and the beating heart of Carolina's defense. That wasn't enough to prevent the Panthers' slide to rock bottom, but it was a shining light amid the chaos.
General manager Dan Morgan made an effort to keep Luvu around in free agency. The Panthers offered what they thought was an acceptable extension, but the player turned it down in favor of joining the Washington Commanders. He felt Dan Quinn's defensive concepts could help take his game up a notch. It's proven to be a smart decision at this relatively early stage of the campaign.
As the Panthers languish among the NFL's bottom feeders, the Commanders are emerging as the league's surprise package. Luvu is playing his part, demonstrating the instinctive explosiveness that made him such a fan favorite in Carolina.
Frankie Luvu staying all-business ahead of Carolina Panthers reunion
Luvu has the chance to get one over on his old employers in Week 7. The former undrafted free agent out of Washington State acknowledged that this contest has a different meaning. But when the time comes to get down to business, it'll be just another opponent to overcome.
"It's going to be fun. It's not going to be like any other Sunday going against the boys. Charlotte will always have a place in my heart. I'll break bread with the boys out there. But when it's go time, it's go time. At 1-5, they're coming to win, and that's one thing about them. They're starting to have the offense rolling. It's gonna be the job on our side to not take that very lightly. They've got a lot of fire built up. For us, just doing a good job of keeping our poise and playing like how we've been playing, for each other."- Frankie Luvu
Luvu is a business-first guy who won't hesitate to lay the wood on those he shared a locker room with just a few short months ago. The Panthers will have ideas on how best to restrict his influence, although Quinn is deploying him much differently than anything Ejiro Evero put together for the player last season.
There's a flip side to this coin. Luvu knows plenty about Carolina's offensive personnel despite wholesale changes this offseason. It'll be fascinating to see how things shake out, but this looks like a tall order for the Panthers during a testing road game.
The Commanders are much further ahead than anyone anticipated at this stage of their rebuild. It's amazing what happens when you mold the correct infrastructure and pick the right quarterback. Luvu recognized that something special was building and jumped at the chance to join this ambitious project. How the Panthers wish they had him manning the linebacking corps with boundless passion and enthusiasm right now.
It'll be an emotional reunion before and after the game for Luvu. But when the whistle blows, he instantly becomes a severe threat the Panthers must counteract to stand any chance of achieving success.
Whether they have the right answers or not is another matter.