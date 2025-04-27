Grading every Carolina Panthers pick from the 2025 NFL Draft

Carolina Panthers drafted Nic Scourton

Edge Rusher | Texas A&M Aggies

Round No. 2 | Pick No. 51

After the Carolina Panthers selected wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall, one objective entered Dan Morgan's thought process above all else. This centered on providing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero with a prolific young pass-rusher to bolster the ranks.

The Panthers faced a waiting game at No. 57 overall. Morgan was impatient, striking a trade with the Denver Broncos to surge up for his desired prospect.

Carolina swapped four picks over various stages of the draft for the No. 51 overall selection. The target was Nic Scourton, who some analysts believed was destined for a first-round pick before sliding down the pecking order.

Scourton is an athletically gifted edge rusher with proven production at the college level. He played a little heavier than anticipated at Texas A&M last season, but the prospect worked hard to shift a lot of weight heading into the assessment process.

Although Scourton represents a work in progress in some areas, there's nothing to suggest he cannot become impactful on the defensive rotation right out of the gate. His speed-to-power is impressive, matched by an exceptional spin move that is incredibly difficult to stop. That won't be enough in the pros, so adding to his arsenal is key throughout the summer and beyond.

Draft grade: A

There's no doubt Scourton represented a risky first-round pick. He could be tremendous value in the second, especially considering the Panthers didn't give up anything more than pick swaps to acquire him.

Carolina Panthers drafted Princely Umanmielen

Edge Rusher | Ole Miss Rebels

Round No. 3 | Pick No. 77

Dan Morgan wasn't done adding edge rushers. The Carolina Panthers are desperately thin on the ground in this area. He went a long way to rectify this glaring issue with another trade-up for someone high on their board.

This time, Morgan did have to give something up. The Panthers gave a fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for the No. 77 selection and No. 85 overall. This came with significant intrigue and a welcome surprise when Carolina went with Princely Umanmielen.

Umanmielen's transfer from Florida to Ole Miss in 2024 went according to plan. The pass-rusher gained 10.5 sacks, displaying explosiveness and patience to exploit weaknesses. He's got some work ahead against the run, but the athletic intangibles suggest improvements can arrive quickly.

Adding some muscle mass would be wise upon joining the pros. Umanmielen struggles to shed blocks on running plays, but his burst off the line and agile bend to move around offensive tackles are traits the Panthers lacked during a defensive campaign to forget in 2024.

Draft grade: A

This was another conviction guy that the Panthers moved swiftly to acquire. That brings an extra sense of pressure, but Umanmielen represents a high-value selection who could make a lasting contribution immediately.