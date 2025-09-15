Hunter Renfrow just made a case Panthers can't ignore in Week 2

If the Carolina Panthers hadn't traded Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings, there's just no telling what Hunter Renfrow would be doing right now. Instead, he's in the fold, and he just made a case that head coach Dave Canales can't ignore in Week 2.

The football gods work in mysterious ways sometimes. Renfrow's efforts over the summer weren't enough to make the 53-man roster initially. Dan Morgan kept in touch with the former Clemson star, who also had offers from elsewhere. Having the Pro Bowler to fall back on made removing Thielen from the equation a lot easier.

It was a slow burn for Renfrow in Week 1. This was his first competitive regular-season game in a long time, so it was a rust-shaking exercise in pursuit of better fortunes down the road.

Hunter Renfrow earning the Carolina Panthers' trust one game at a time

That proved to be the case. Bryce Young looked for Renfrow often in key situations as the Panthers mounted a sensational fightback at the Arizona Cardinals. He secured seven receptions from nine targets for 48 receiving yards and two touchdowns. It wasn't enough for Carolina to win, but it represented a major step in the right direction.

This also left Renfrow brimming with confidence. It was a long road to get to this point, and he now genuinely feels like he can make a lasting contribution to a team that proved they are always going to fight until the end.

"I think it's good just to be back out there and try to feel like I can contribute. I think that's one thing—kind of the two things I missed not playing football last year: one was not being able to contribute, and then that instant feedback, right? And so you get those in football, you get those with the team, and so it was good to be out there and lean on each other and fight and know right away if it was good enough or not." Hunter Renfrow via Panthers.com

This is a step-by-step process for Renfrow. It was a challenge to even get back to playing after fighting his way back from a long illness, let alone being a starting option. He's stepped up to the plate superbly, and the pass-catcher is winning the trust of Young and Canales along the way.

Expect this trend to continue over the next fortnight, if not more. Renfrow is occupying slot duties until Jalen Coker is healthy enough to participate. But with 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette struggling to find any sort of form, it would be a shock if the veteran didn't feature throughout the campaign if his positive production continues.

Renfrow got his foot back in the door when all hope seemed lost. And the Panthers are much better off for having him around.

