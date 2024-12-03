Ikem Ekwonu and 4 Panthers with soaring stock after Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers
By Dean Jones
Damien Lewis - Carolina Panthers OL
The Carolina Panthers' substantial investments in the offensive line interior throughout the offseason have paid off. This unit looks much improved thanks in no small part to the financial outlay for Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt when free agency commenced.
Dave Canales knew what Lewis could bring to the table. They worked together during their time with the Seattle Seahawks, which made the transition smooth for the veteran. He's been nothing short of sensational this season, which came to the fore once again in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Lewis and the entire interior had a tough challenge on their hands. Tampa Bay's formidable nose tackle Vita Vea can wreck any game when in the mood. The Panthers restricted his influence and provided quarterback Bryce Young with enough time to go through his progressions.
The former third-round selection out of LSU has given up just two sacks and five penalties from 634 offensive snaps en route to a superb 75.9 grade from Pro Football Focus. This was money well by the Panthers in no uncertain terms.
Jonathon Brooks - Carolina Panthers RB
Jonathon Brooks' debut versus the Kansas City Chiefs came with a minimal contribution attached. This wasn't surprising when one considers how long he's been away from the gridiron, but it was a significant step forward for the rookie running back to take physical punishment at full speed for the first time since his torn ACL.
The No. 46 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft came through contact unscathed. This gave head coach Dave Canales enough confidence to involve him more against the Buccaneers. There was a lot to like about Brooks's production during his first taste of divisional action.
Brooks gained 18 rushing yards from six carries. He was more impressive in the passing game, bringing in all three of his receptions for 23 receiving yards, displaying his dazzling elusiveness and ability to run over oncoming defenders with minimal fuss.
This was another huge milestone for Brooks, one he and the Panthers can take heart from. Expect the workload to increase over the next five contests. If everything goes well, Carolina will have a legitimate 1-2 punch in the backfield next season alongside quarterback Bryce Young.