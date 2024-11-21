Jalen Coker and 4 Panthers who must get more reps after the 2024 bye week
By Dean Jones
Jaden Crumedy - Carolina Panthers DL
The Carolina Panthers defensive front is missing Derrick Brown's presence considerably. Losing arguably the team's best player after just one game was a body blow. Ejiro Evero has tried to make the best out of a bad situation, but his 3-4 front remains a weak link unless everyone is firing on all cylinders.
A'Shawn Robinson's come to life in recent weeks, which is encouraging. Shy Tuttle's experience ensures he'll be in the lineup after the bye week. Nobody else has stood out enough, so an opportunity could knock for Jaden Crumedy provided there are no further complications on the health front.
Crumedy was an intriguing sixth-round draft pick with an opportunity to play immediately with a smooth transition. The Mississippi State product suffered a bump in the road and only recently got off injured reserve. Expecting too much initially would be foolish, but there's no harm in giving him some involvement as part of Carolina's ongoing roster assessments.
If Crumedy can prove his worth as a decent rotational 3-4 defensive end, that's one less problem general manager Dan Morgan has to worry about when the offseason arrives.
Caleb Farley - Carolina Panthers CB
Taking a chance on Caleb Farley was a shot in the dark for Carolina. The cornerback was once highly touted at the collegiate level en route to being a first-round pick. Injuries restricted his ability to generate any positive momentum and he was released by the Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason.
The Panthers have Farley a chance of playing closer to home in the hope it could provide the stability needed. It's been a gradual process for the Virginia Tech product. When he was finally given reps in the starting lineup, the accomplished defensive back left a great impression.
Farley looks assured in coverage and seems to be well-suited to Ejiro Evero's schematic demands. The Panthers rewarded him accordingly by signing him to the active roster, which was the best-case scenario so soon into his time with the franchise.
Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. seem cemented as the team's starting outside cornerback tandem. But if Farley keeps improving, don't be surprised if he starts taking reps away from rookie Chau Smith-Wade or Dane Jackson when it's all said and done.