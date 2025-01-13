Jalen Coker and 4 Panthers who proved they deserve a bigger role in 2025

Demani Richardson - Carolina Panthers S

Expectations were high around the veteran safety tandem of Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller coming into the season. Both players had some encouraging previous production to call upon. The recent free-agent signing's connection to Ejiro Evero from their time together with the Los Angeles Rams lent further weight to these claims.

Sadly, it didn't come to fruition. Woods failed to reach the heights of 2024 with no stable partner alongside him on the backend. Fuller spent time on injured reserve and his performances were subpar. That left the Carolina Panthers with no option other than to give Demani Richardson an extended look.

Richardson was another undrafted free-agent gem found by Dan Morgan. The Panthers took their time with the defensive back. When they felt comfortable putting him into a competitive setting, it brought a positive response.

It wasn't perfect, far from it actually. However, there was a lot to like about Richardson's willingness to get around the football and gradual improvements in coverage support. Something that is more than deserving of a second look after securing 51 tackles from just 39 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

Woods and Fuller are out of contract and might not come back. Richardson has a shot to firmly establish himself with another offseason to hone his craft within Evero's 3-4 base scheme.

Ja'Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers TE

It looked for a long time as if Ja'Tavion Sanders would emerge into an offensive focal point much sooner than expected. The promising tight end took advantage of injuries to Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble. It was ahead of schedule, but Carolina didn't have a choice.

Sanders seized the moment. He became a big-bodied outlet across the middle for either Andy Dalton or Bryce Young to depend upon. The No. 101 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft earned the trust of his quarterbacks and head coach Dave Canales with some polished performances under the glaring spotlight.

Had it not been for a neck injury suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs, his outlook would look even more promising. Sanders accumulated more receiving yards than any tight end since Greg Olsen. That's not exactly a high bar for which to aim, but it's a step in the right direction nonetheless.

Getting these vital reps and proving he belongs will give Sanders plenty of confidence moving forward. The Panthers must add to their tight end room, especially if Thomas and Tremble aren't brought back. Regardless of who comes into the fold, the former Texas star deserves more involvement provided complacency doesn't become an issue throughout the summer.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis