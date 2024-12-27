Jaycee Horn and 3 Panthers with the most to gain over final two games of 2024

Mike Jackson Sr. - Carolina Panthers CB

The Carolina Panthers needed to act quickly after a preseason injury to free-agent signing Dane Jackson left them short of dependable cornerback options. General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales turned to someone they know well.

Morgan and Canales went to their old employers, securing the services of Mike Jackson Sr. from the Seattle Seahawks. It cost them seventh-round pick Michael Barrett, who found life difficult and wasn't going to make the 53-man roster.

Finding a viable starter opposite premier shutdown presence Jaycee Horn was paramount for the Panthers. Despite some bumps in the road, Jackson has acquitted himself admirably as CB2. It hasn't been perfect all the time, but his experience and proven production in a competitive setting have served Carolina well this season.

Jackson has an impressive 13 pass breakups on the season, which ranks second most in the league. These included a pair of key plays in overtime when going up against Arizona Cardinals' first-round draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr. That was more proof of how he can thrive in the biggest moments.

The former fifth-round pick out of Miami is a free agent this offseason. If he performs well in the final two games, this could leave Morgan with a decision to make regarding his status beyond 2024.

He will likely demand more than the measly $1 million base salary he was paid in 2024. Jackson is a good player and should generate interest on the free-agent market if the Panthers let things get that far. It's a tricky predicament that Morgan must handle correctly in pursuit of progression.

With Dane Jackson not fitting the bill of CB2 as many predicted when he was joined from the Buffalo Bills, don’t be surprised to see the incumbent starter stick around in Carolina and continue his partnership with Horn in 2025.