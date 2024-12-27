Jaycee Horn and 3 Panthers with the most to gain over final two games of 2024

Demani Richardson - Carolina Panthers S

In a horror season for the Carolina Panthers defense, the story of rookie undrafted free agent Demani Richardson has been a pleasant surprise for fans. This looks like another genuine gem found by general manager Dan Morgan.

Despite a promising preseason, the former Texas A&M Aggie did not make the Panthers final 53-man roster. However, injuries on Carolina's backend meant he was signed to the active roster a month later, grasping the opportunity with both hands.

Many fans felt it harsh that Richardson was replaced in the lineup by returning veteran Jordan Fuller when he came back from injured reserve. However, after he failed to impress, the Ohio State product was a healthy scratch for the Panthers' home finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Panthers are planning for the future, so it was the right call to give Richardson another look. And once again, the Waxahachie, Texas native grasped his opportunity with aplomb, notching his first career interception as well as 6 total tackles and a pass defended.

With Fuller and Xavier Woods both pending free agents this offseason, safety is likely a position of need for the Panthers, whether that be via free agency or the draft. But if Richardson can impress the coaching staff over the final two games, they may find themselves in the market for only one starter ahead of the 2025 season.

That's the best-case scenario for the Panthers. They want to build through the draft and potentially find value in the undrafted market. This gives them cheap contracts and the chance to provide some stability. If Richardson seizes the moment and continues his encouraging performance levels, it would be a surprise if he wasn't rewarded accordingly.

As for Fuller? His time with the franchise should come to an end when the campaign concludes. This was one move that didn't bear fruit for the Panthers after releasing Vonn Bell and letting Jeremy Chinn walk.

