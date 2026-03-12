Jets expert offers Panthers fans a warning after John Metchie signing

Some sections of the Carolina Panthers' fan base have been clamoring for general manager Dan Morgan to reunite quarterback Bryce Young with wide receiver John Metchie III for years. Finally, he granted their wish.

The Panthers have signed Metchie to a one-year deal. It's a low-risk gamble for a player who's never met expectations after a severe health issue to begin his NFL journey. But maybe, linking back up with his old college quarterback could be the spark that ignites him.

Young and Metchie formed an exceptional partnership at Alabama. The signal-caller gained national plaudits, and the pass-catcher became a second-round pick. That brings some encouragement, but a New York Jets expert offered a warning to fans expecting the wideout to become a prominent feature in Carolina's passing attack.

Carolina Panthers should not expect miracles from John Metchie III

Mike Luciano of The Jet Press thought Metchie had the scope to become a rotational piece if he hits the ground running. However, anyone expecting miracles might be out of luck.

"John Metchie was viewed as a complete lottery ticket when the Jets acquired him in the Michael Carter II trade. The former second-round pick, who had his career derailed by an unfortunate leukemia diagnosis, proved that he can be a solid tertiary or No. 4 wide receiver.

"He has enough speed to separate and is able to find the soft spots in zone coverage to produce even with abysmal quarterback play. However, Metchie's play tailed off at the end of this season, as he had a bad case of the drops in his last few games. While a solid player, any team that signs him, thinking he can slide into a WR3 role with no competition, may be in for a rude awakening."

Things have not been easy for Metchie. It's a testament to his exceptional resolve that he was able to resume his NFL career, let alone doing what he has. The Panthers want to see if any untapped potential remains. And if anyone can help unlock that, it's Young.

When Young and Metchie started together on the Crimson Tide, it was a prolific duo. The wide receiver brought in 96 receptions for 1,142 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. That was a long time ago, but the chemistry won't take long to return when the Panthers' on-field preparations for the 2026 campaign begin.

It'll be a fascinating dynamic to watch over the summer. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are the starting tandem. The Panthers still have faith in Xavier Legette despite an indifferent start to his career. David Moore is back, and Brycen Tremayne is developing. Metchie will have to fight for a role, and that's before accounting for any further acquisitions.

Metchie won't be taking anything for granted. But his prior connection to Young will only help his cause.