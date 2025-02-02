Mike Green and 9 Senior Bowl standouts Carolina Panthers could draft in 2025

Carolina Panthers could draft Keondre Jackson

Safety | Illinois State Redbirds

A revamp could be coming to the safety room this offseason. The Carolina Panthers have several starters or depth pieces out of contract. This is an underrated need for general manager Dan Morgan — one he must handle effectively.

Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller were expected to form a productive partnership on the backend. This didn't materialize and both head into the offseason under a cloud. Nick Scott's reunion with Ejiro Evero was an unmitigated disaster. Sam Franklin Jr. has the best chance of returning thanks in no small part to his special teams' contribution.

The Panthers will never get a better chance to start over. Going down the draft route is almost guaranteed at some stage. Carolina could do far worse than take a closer interest in Keondre Jackson.

The Illinois State prospect has outstanding instincts to get around the football. Jackson thrives at the defensive second level, closing space quickly against the run and boasting the speed to impact proceedings on blitz packages when the situation dictates.

Jackson did his chances no harm with a strong Senior Bowl week showing. He's the sort of energetic, physical presence the Panthers should be looking for.

Carolina Panthers could draft Jack Bech

Wide Receiver | TCU Horned Frogs

As mentioned previously, the Panthers could use some more help in the passing game. He's gone relatively under the radar up to now, but Jack Bech is coming to the fore at the best possible time.

Bech stands at 6-foot-2 with the athleticism to match. He caught the eye during his final campaign at TCU en route to 62 receptions for 1,034 receiving yards. His improved body control and contested-catch prowess also resulted in nine touchdowns.

This production was far greater than anything he accomplished previously. Bech also turned in a starring effort throughout Senior Bowl week, displaying quick-twitch traits out of his cuts and putting his physical presence to good use.

Bech's ability to stretch the field is also something the Panthers and others around the league will be keen to acquire. Just where he'll be drafted is anyone's guess, but it would be a surprise if he made it out of the first three rounds given this wide receiver group isn't the same standard as recent years.

Carolina Panthers could draft Donovan Ezeiruaku

Edge Rusher | Boston College Eagles

Donovan Ezeiruaku is a force of nature. His unique blend of speed, power, and gap integrity made him almost impossible to stop during his final campaign at Boston College. The edge rusher is keen to build on this newfound positivity throughout the pre-draft assessment stage based on his performance at the Senior Bowl.

There weren't many offensive linemen who coped effectively with Ezeiruaku during drills. His speed-to-power move is jaw-dropping. His work ethic is relentless and he treats every snap with the same urgency.

While there are some concerns about his height and lack of NFL-caliber length, he more than makes up for it in other areas. Teams can get too wrapped up in measurements at this time of year. Good organizations examine the talent first and work out ways to fit them into their plans later.

The Panthers would be wise to adopt a similar mindset. Focusing too much on scheme fit for Ejiro Evero's 3-4 front hasn't brought success. It's time for a change of pace and Ezeiruaku represents exactly that.