Mike Jackson Sr. and 4 Carolina Panthers players most likely to re-sign in 2025

Raheem Blackshear - Carolina Panthers RB/KR

Raheem Blackshear might not ever become a prominent contributor in the running back room. He flashed brief moments of promise throughout the campaign, but nothing to suggest he could handle a heavy workload at any stage.

However, he deserves credit for finding another way to make a lasting contribution.

Blackshear saw what was unfolding and reacted accordingly. The Carolina Panthers had Chuba Hubbard as the No. 1 option. Miles Sanders was still around as the veteran backup. The team also traded up to No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft for Jonathon Brooks despite the fact he was recovering from a torn ACL.

This left Blackshear way down the pecking order. The Panthers and the player switched gears slightly, focusing their attention on whether the former undrafted free agent could be a difference-maker on special teams.

Specifically, in the return game.

Blackshear earned the starting kick returner job this offseason and took off. He emerged as one of the league's best performers in this discipline and was in consideration for the Pro Bowl. There were even nine All-Pro votes allocated in his direction.

The Virginia Tech product is a restricted free agent entering the offseason. Carolina would be wise to keep him around after Blackshear carved out a tremendous niche for himself.

Sam Franklin Jr. - Carolina Panthers S

It didn't take long for Sam Franklin Jr. to make an impression on Dave Canales. The head coach was blown away by his energy and infectious personality. He might not be the league's most talented safety, but he'll never be found wanting for effort.

Franklin was dealt a blow during camp. The standout special teams ace fractured his foot and went to injured reserve. He wasn't seen in a competitive setting again until Week 8 at the Denver Broncos.

The former undrafted free agent out of Temple picked up where he left off. Franklin never backed down from a challenge, providing explosiveness and accomplished coverage on special teams. His involvement on the defensive rotation was extremely limited, but he's a prolific performer in this specialist discipline.

There aren't many acquisitions made by former head coach Matt Rhule who carved out long-term careers for themselves in Carolina. Franklin is one of the very few success stories from that brutal period in franchise history. His effort, enthusiasm, and leadership also fit into the culture Canales is trying to build.

The Temple product is an unrestricted free agent and would probably draw interest on the market if Carolina lets things get that far. Tying him down to another deal — whether it be short-term or long into the future — is an attainable objective.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis