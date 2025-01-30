Miles Sanders and 4 Panthers entering precarious offseason situations in 2025

Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K

Eddy Pineiro is statistically one of the most reliable kickers in NFL history. That narrative doesn't wash with Carolina Panthers fans.

Pineiro comes unstuck in key moments. There were examples of nerves once again this season that held the team back. The former Florida standout doesn't have the biggest leg in the world either, so any efforts beyond 40 yards are risky at best.

The Panthers had to wait for Pineiro last offseason. He sat out of every voluntary workout after reportedly wanting a new contract. His opinion quickly changed when undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis performed well early on to turn up the heat on his starting job.

He won this position battle, but the performances weren't up to the required standard. Pineiro's 84.6 percent field goal success rate was the lowest number since his rookie year in 2019. He missed three of his 10 efforts beyond 40 yards and also spurned two extra point opportunities for good measure.

Pineiro went into last spring believing he'd done enough for a longer-term commitment. Now, he'll be lucky to get another deal from the Panthers.

If Dan Morgan can find a better option via free agency or the draft, he shouldn't hesitate.

D.J. Johnson - Carolina Panthers OLB

The Panthers' edge rushing options were lackluster over the early stages of 2024. There was no legitimate option opposite Jadeveon Clowney until D.J. Wonnum came back from injury. Things improved somewhat after that, but it shouldn't stop Dan Morgan from making the improvements needed if the right upgrades can be found.

Clowney and Wonnum should be on the books next year in the final year of their respective deals. Nothing is guaranteed with the rest, so it's a nervous wait to see what acquisitions the Panthers make in free agency or the draft.

This brings D.J. Johnson under the microscope. The edge defender catches the eye against the run on occasion. However, he offers nothing from a pass-rushing standpoint and can get overawed at the line of scrimmage more often than not.

It's a deep draft class for defensive linemen and edge rushers. Carolina also has nine picks, so it would be surprising if Morgan didn't identify one or two talented prospects to strengthen the ranks.

Johnson got Evero's seal of approval when the Panthers traded up to No. 80 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. But with the defensive coordinator coming into the campaign on the hot seat, he cannot afford to get sentimental in pursuit of progress.

