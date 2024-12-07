NFC South power rankings, Week 14: Who met preseason expectations?
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)
Have they met preseason expectations? Given the circumstances…
In contrast to the New Orleans Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain alive for the NFC South crown despite a rash of injuries to their starters.
Tampa Bay has been without top receivers, Mike Evans and Chirs Godwin. Their secondary has been a hodgepodge of waiver wire additions replacing injured starters. Their schedule included the first-place NFC teams and AFC West. Despite all of this, they are second in the division and hold the same record as the first-place Atlanta Falcons.
Tampa Bay's perseverance can largely be attributed to the gutsy play of quarterback Baker Mayfield and the emergence of fourth-round pick Bucky Irving, who is third in yards per carry among qualified running backs.
Four straight losses between Week 7-to-10 — the hardest stretch of their schedule — threatened to derail the Buccaneers’ season. They held on and rebounded against the Giants and Carolina Panthers after their bye.
They are also the only team to defeat the Detroit Lions this year and still have their statement domination of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. The Buccaneers have repeatedly proven themselves to be a team capable of playing with anyone, and the rest of the league needs to be on notice if they win the division and get into the playoffs.
There is certainly cause for concern. Last week they barely beat Carolina despite the aid of several fluke plays and officiating calls that cannot be counted on to occur again. Some fans have taken to questioning head coach Todd Bowles and his schemes on defense, though the Buccaneers have provided no indication they’re unhappy with him.
Had the Buccaneers lost to the Panthers, there would probably be a different tune being strung right now. As it stands, they remain in the thick of the postseason chase and have lots to play for.
One of the easiest remaining schedules in the league should only help on that front. They did lose to the Falcons twice and therefore remain stuck at No. 2 in real life and these rankings.