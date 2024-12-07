NFC South power rankings, Week 14: Who met preseason expectations?
1. Atlanta Falcons (6-6)
Have they met preseason expectations? No
The mood around the Atlanta Falcons is pretty sour for a team currently holding down first place in its division. Maybe it has something to do with losing three straight, including to the hapless New Orleans Saints.
The Falcons made waves over the offseason when they brought in Kirk Cousins to stabilize a dynamic young offensive core that had not been living up to its potential. With the other three teams in various phases of transition, the expectation was Atlanta would walk all over their division and maybe be a dark horse contender for the NFC.
Atlanta delivered on the divisional game front, 4-1 with only a home game against the Carolina Panthers remaining. They have been unable to hang with anyone else. They are at risk of falling out of first completely if they can’t beat the Minnesota Vikings, which is a rough game for a must-win scenario.
Cousins produced a few notable games, but he leads the NFL in both interceptions with 13 and fumbles with 12. There have been some calls for him to be benched in favor of rookie first-round quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
Already 24 years old, Penix’s wait time to assume the starting mantle does not need to be as long as a typical rookie. Making a change at football's most important position can also do more harm than good for a team.
The Falcons find themselves in an unenviable position. Two quarterbacks, no answer as to which is the better option, and a playoff spot on the line. Make it, and everything works out. Miss out and nobody will be happy.
It’s not that the Falcons have played poorly this year either, it’s that they should have comfortably put the division away by this point. Their failure to do so could cost them a playoff spot entirely.