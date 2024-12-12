NFC South power rankings, Week 15: Each team's path to the 2024 playoffs
3. New Orleans Saints (5-8)
- Make playoffs: <1%
- Win division: <1%
The hits keep on coming for the New Orleans Saints. Though they squeaked out a three-point victory over the New York Giants, the game was not without its casualties.
Starting quarterback Derek Carr went down with a fractured hand and concussion that is expected to keep him out for the rest of the season. He joins a laundry list of Saints players sidelined from injuries, including Taysom Hill and Chris Olave.
The losses will make it hard for interim head coach Darren Rizzi to motivate an already demoralized squad, even though they have gone 3-1 since he replaced Dennis Allen after a Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Rizzi appears to be doing himself no favors with the team as well, as reports arose that running back Alvin Kamara had to separate the coach from punter Matthew Hayball. Not exactly the model of stability, although it's a sign that the Saints are still fighting despite not looking too promising record-wise.
Their game against the lowly Giants was decided by a single possession. Between the holding penalty nullifying a score and blocking a 35-yard potential game-tying field goal, the Saints are incredibly fortunate to have escaped with a win over a team that is tied for the worst record in the league.
The battered Saints have little option other than to follow the Panthers’ path and play their young guys for the rest of the year. There is still a path to the division title if New Orleans wins out, the Atlanta Falcons lose at least two and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are defeated three times. This isn’t happening.
The Saints would be better off trying to improve their draft stock, which currently sees them picking No. 10 overall.