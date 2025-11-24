Odds and prop bets for Panthers' crucial prime time showdown with 49ers

A date with destiny awaits the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. And if head coach Dave Canales' in-form squad can beat the San Francisco 49ers on the road, they'll surge into top spot in the NFC South with five games remaining.

It won't be easy. The Niners are firmly in the playoff mix, and former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will be out for revenge. Canales' men are underdogs, despite their impressive recent run of results. They are not without a chance if they can generate early momentum. They also shouldn't lack motivation before such a high-stakes encounter on Monday Night Football.

Whether the Panthers can pull it off or not is anyone's guess. But the fact that they are playing meaningful games at this stage of the campaign is a testament to how far things have come under Canales' guidance.

Carolina Panthers at 49ers game details

Date: Monday, November 24

Time: 8.15 p..m. ET

Venue: Levi's Stadium

Channel: ESPN

Carolina Panthers at 49ers odds for Week 12

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 7.5-point underdogs against the Niners in Week 12.

Carolina +7.5 points: -118 (bet $118 to win $100)

San Francisco -7.5 points: -104 (bet $104 to win $100)

Anyone wishing to wager on the Panthers' money line can get odds of +320 currently (bet $100 to win $320). The Niners are favored to win and keep pace with their rivals in the NFC West at -405 (bet $405 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 49.5 points for the prime-time clash, which suggests it could be an entertaining game for those tuning in. This is available at -110 on each side of the total (bet $110 to win $100).

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Bryce Young prop bets

Another massive challenge awaits Bryce Young. He's coming off the best game of his professional career so far, breaking the franchise record for single-game passing yards against the Atlanta Falcons. This represents a sterner challenge, but the Niners have some injury issues on defense that could be exploited if the signal-caller keeps up his positive campaign.

Young's over/under for passing yards at Levi's Stadium is 205.5 with FanDuel Sportsbook, which is available at -112 in both directions (bet $112 to win $100). He is projected to complete around 20.5 passes from 32.5 attempts. His over/under for passing touchdowns is 1.5.

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns: +126 (bet $100 to win $126)

Under 1.5 passing touchdowns: -160 (bet $160 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard props for Week 12

Rico Dowdle: 76.5

Chuba Hubbard: 14.5

Bryce Young: 7.5

Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard props for Week 12