Odds and prop bets for the Panthers' road game against the Jets

The Carolina Panthers have a winning record in their sights. Head coach Dave Canales' culture is starting to bear fruit, and they have a tremendous opportunity awaiting them in Week 7 against the New York Jets.

A win would get the Panthers to 4-3. That is uncharted territory for a perennial bottom-feeder through seven weeks. They have yet to win away from Bank of America Stadium, but momentum is rapidly growing within a team that's won three of the last four outings.

The Jets are on the opposite end of the spectrum. They are winless, with new head coach Aaron Glenn facing more questions than answers so soon into his tenure. It's a trap game for the Panthers, but they have more than enough to get the job done if everyone continues to execute effectively.

Carolina Panthers at NY Jets game details

Date: Sunday, October 19

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Channel: FOX

Carolina Panthers at NY Jets odds for Week 7

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 1.5-point favorites against the Jets in Week 7.

Carolina -1.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

New York +1.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Anyone wishing to place a wager on the Panthers' money line can get odds of -118 currently (bet $118 to win $100). The Jets are slight underdogs on home turf at +100 (bet $100 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook isn't expecting the most entertaining affair at MetLife Stadium, with the over/under set at 41.5 points. This is available at -110, depending on which side of the points marker takes your fancy (bet $110 to win $100).

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Bryce Young prop bets

Bryce Young is stacking good performances. The Panthers have found the correct recipe for success, which involves establishing the run and letting the quarterback manage things effectively. Expect this trend to continue against the Jets as Carolina looks to break its losing run on the road.

New York's defense, led by former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks, has talent. There are also some holes to exploit. Young's over/under for passing yards in Week 7 stands at 193.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. This is available at -112 in both directions (bet $112 to win $100).

The former Alabama standout is projected to complete around 18.5 passes from 28.5 attempts. Young's over/under for passing touchdowns is 1.5.

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns: +136 (bet $100 to win $136)

Under 1.5 passing touchdowns: -174 (bet $174 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard props for Week 7

Rico Dowdle: 63.5

Chuba Hubbard: 31.5

Bryce Young: 8.5

Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard props for Week 7