Panthers' $51 million coup is forcing the NFL to admit what Carolina already knew

When the Carolina Panthers handed veteran safety Tre'von Moehrig a three-year, $51 million contract last offseason, the move generated plenty of interest. But there was not much widespread praise.

Moehrig was viewed as a solid player coming over from the Las Vegas Raiders, but few saw him as one of the NFL's premier defensive weapons. One season later, that perception is changing.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks recently ranked the top five "star" defenders in football that meet a hybrid safety role. These players are asked to do a little bit of everything, lining up as safeties, slot defenders, linebackers, and even pass rushers depending on the situation.

Among names like Cooper DeJean, Derwin James, Jalen Pitre, and Nick Emmanwori, Moehrig landed at No. 5. For Carolina, the recognition serves as validation that their lofty investment may have been even more valuable than originally thought.

Just look at James, who recently became the highest-paid safety in football after signing a three-year extension worth $75.6 million with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Panthers may not have paid Moehrig quite that much, but they appear to have found their own version of a defensive Swiss Army knife.

According to Brooks, Moehrig lined up virtually everywhere for Carolina during the 2025 season. He logged snaps as an on-ball linebacker, inside linebacker, strong safety, free safety, and slot cornerback. And the numbers are awesome.

Moehrig led all defensive backs with 51 run stops. He was tied for second at the position with three sacks and ranked fifth among defensive backs with 14 quarterback pressures.

That’s why defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero called him a "very, very, very unique chess piece" during the 2025 season. Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown joked that he often knows a big hit is coming before he even sees who delivered it.

"It's hard not to hear," Brown explained, describing the violence with which Moehrig attacks ball carriers. That reputation is reflected in his production.

Moehrig's 14 tackles for loss in 2025 set a new career high and showcased his unique impact near the line of scrimmage. Most safeties make their living cleaning up plays downfield. The TCU product routinely destroys them before they ever develop.

For a defense looking to establish itself among the NFL's best units, having one of the league's premier "star" hybrid safeties gives Evero a foundation few coordinators enjoy.

The Panthers acquired one of the NFL's most versatile defensive weapons in Moehrig. Now the rest of the league is starting to notice.