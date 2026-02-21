Panthers' breakout sensation could spark $40 million contract showdown

The Carolina Panthers got much more than they bargained for with veteran cornerback Mike Jackson Sr. After a legitimate breakout campaign, speculation is rising about another contract extension at some stage this offseason.

His trade to the franchise shortly before the 2024 campaign was an absolute steal in no uncertain terms. The veteran's elite-level consistency during the 2025 campaign gave Ejiro Evero's defense a legitimate shutdown coverage pairing alongside Jackson and two-time Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn. Carolina grew defensively, and this was a big reason why.

Even though Jackson is getting up there in age for NFL standards, the corner could be looking to cash in on the best campaign of his professional career. The Panthers aren't in any great rush with one year remaining on his deal, but one team insider thought it might be something general manager Dan Morgan considers if the money works for all parties.

Carolina Panthers could give Mike Jackson Sr. a new deal ahead of time this offseason

Joe Person of The Athletic thought there was a strong argument to lock up Jackson, giving him a well-deserved pay increase along the way. However, the drop-off from defensive backs in their 30s could be enough for the Panthers to hold off and wait to see if he can put together another outstanding season before taking further action.

"There’s an argument to be made that the Panthers should tear up [Mike] Jackson’s contract and bump his pay. But he’s three years older than [Tommy] Tremble, is approaching his 30s at a position where the drop-off can come quickly and likely would cost more to extend than a tight end." Joe Person

According to Spotrac, Jackson's market value stands at $13.4 million per season on a three-year, $40.21 million deal. That would rank No. 21 among cornerback contracts around the league, which seems pretty manageable from the Panthers' perspective if the player makes it known that he would like some extra financial security.

The age factor should come into play. Jackson is still only 29, but another long-term extension would take him well into his 30s. Perhaps front-loading the deal would take some pressure off later on, but the Panthers aren't exactly blessed with much salary-cap space entering the offseason.

It's a tricky situation. Still, it's not one that's going to cause much panic.

Jackson outperformed his pay grade last season. If he does the same in 2025, the Panthers would be wise to keep him around. Waiting would probably cost them more in the long run, so Morgan could add the former Miami Hurricanes' star to the list of those who got new deals long before their current deals expired.

An extension for Jackson would also give the Panthers an additional $3.24 million in cap savings in 2026, which is an added bonus. Whether it's something Morgan goes through with is another matter.