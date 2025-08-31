Panthers can’t ignore breakout college star after Week 1 domination

Dan Morgan is currently trying to navigate some early problems before preparations for Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars gather pace. However, the Carolina Panthers general manager and his staff will also be keeping a close eye on college games as part of their assessments before the 2026 NFL Draft.

Prospects across the country began staking their respective claims throughout a fascinating Week 1 of the college football campaign. And there was one player in particular whose performance shouldn't go unnoticed by the Panthers at this early stage.

It's no secret that the Panthers have concerns at the linebacker spot. Those in power were dealt a blow when Josey Jewell was released after still experiencing concussion symptoms. Morgan opted to stand pat, moving forward with Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom as his starting options while also taking through Claudin Cherelus and undrafted rookie Bam Martin-Scott to back them up.

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. should be firmly on Carolina Panthers' radar

Whether this is enough to produce the goods in 2025 remains to be seen. Either way, finding a long-term option at the defensive second level should be among Morgan's top priorities when the 2026 offseason rolls around.

And the Panthers could do far worse than keep a close eye on Harold Perkins Jr.'s progress throughout the campaign after his sensational display in LSU's victory at Clemson.

Perkins' junior season was restricted to just four games due to injury. The linebacker looks healthy and ready to make up for some lost time, producing a dazzling performance as the Tigers pulled off a notable triumph over Dabo Swinney's men, who were ranked No. 4 heading into the season.

The explosiveness was as advertised. Perkins is quick to identify the correct angles and reach the contact point efficiently. He was a constant thorn in Clemson's backfield, and his partnership with West Weeks played a leading role in the team's overall success.

Finishing with five tackles, one sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss will be a significant confidence boost for Perkins. There don't appear to be any lingering issues from the torn ACL, and his versatility is always something NFL teams covet heavily. The Panthers missed Frankie Luvu more than any other departure last season. This could fill that void if everything keeps trending up for the former five-star high school recruit.

Most analysts have Perkins as a Day 2 pick as things stand. There is still time for that to change, and his opening weekend dominance should put him firmly on Carolina's radar.

