Panthers' defense discovering unexpected stars when it counts

Derrick Brown has been absolutely stellar for the Carolina Panthers. After returning from a torn meniscus that caused him to miss almost the entire 2024 season, the former Auburn standout has an early case for team MVP.

The fear-mongering Brown consistently disrupts opposing offenses and wreaks havoc. Yet even after getting their best player back, the interior defensive line for the Panthers has not been all sunshine and rainbows.

As Brown continues to be a force, another interior defensive lineman with the same last name has been somewhat disappointing. The Panthers gave Bobby Brown III a three-year, $21 million contract with the hope he would make an instant impact as a nose tackle, but that's not where he is playing right now.

Carolina Panthers' defensive front is getting contributions from everybody

He is operating as a 3-4 end and has not lived up to expectations. This season, Brown has just eight tackles in two starts and a 51.7 grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranks him near the bottom of the league.

With a handful of injuries and some underwhelming performances, the Panthers have been reliant on unlikely contributors on the defensive line.

LaBryan Ray was not expected to be involved much this season. The 27-year-old has been praised by Ejiro Evero for his dirty work in the trenches. The Alabama product has been with the Panthers since 2023, but was expected to take a backseat after some hefty offseason investments by Dan Morgan.

Ray made two key tackles in Week 5, playing a part in neutralizing the Miami Dolphins’ rushing attack. Speedy running back De’Von Achane was held to 16 yards on the ground. With Tershawn Wharton continuing to battle injuries, the player once touted for the fringes will have the opportunity to see an increased snap count against the Dallas Cowboys.

Morgan might wish his free-agent signings this spring were contributing to the defense. But at this point, the Panthers will stop the run by any means necessary.

The Panthers' defense is only giving up 107.2 yards per game against the run. This is a significant improvement from the league-worst 179.8 yards per game they gave up in 2024, but it's still not perfect by any stretch.

Although the Panthers might have some regrets with how they allocated money this offseason, a free agent addition from 2024 continues to make his presence felt. A’Shawn Robinson has not only performed well on the field, but he is emerging as a leader in the eyes of the Panthers' defensive line coach, Todd Wash.

"When things get a little hairy on Sundays, he’s kind of the calming factor in our group." Todd Wash via The Charlotte Observer

Since the start of the 2024 season, Robinson has led the Panthers in sacks, but his role in the locker room can not be understated. With Brown hungry for an increased workload, especially in pass-rushing situations, Robinson protects the No. 7 pick in 2020 from his own zeal.

As Brown's snap count increases, he can rely on Robinson to have his back on the field from the nose. Although adversity hits in the form of injuries and unmet expectations, the resilience of this unit will leave a lasting mark on the team moving forward.