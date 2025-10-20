Panthers' Derrick Brown just roasted the Jets with one brutal quote

Jaycee Horn's value to the Carolina Panthers was recognized earlier this offseason. Dan Morgan handed the Pro Bowl cornerback a new deal that made him the league's highest-paid player at the position. It was only for a few days until Derek Stingley Jr. got his extension from the Houston Texans, but it was a sign of the franchise's confidence in his future outlook.

Some experts thought the Panthers overpaid. Horn is undoubtedly talented, but he has only put together one whole campaign before getting this lofty financial commitment. Faith never wavered within the organization, and their decision to extend him already looks like money well spent.

Horn's led from the front this season, cementing his status among the league's best. The New York Jets forgot in Week 7, testing the defensive back in crucial moments. They paid a heavy price, with the former South Carolina standout coming up with two phenomenal interceptions as the Panthers achieved their third-straight triumph.

Derrick Brown lays into Jets for testing Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn

Challenging Horn was indeed a choice. Tyrod Taylor, who replaced the benched Justin Fields at halftime, didn't learn his lesson after the first takeaway. And dominant defensive lineman Derrick Brown let them know about it after the contest.

Brown seemed befuddled by the Jets' inexplicable decision to throw in Horn's direction, not once, but twice. That's not a mistake he'd have made, but the Auburn product wasn't complaining when push came to shove.

"A lot. I mean, I wouldn't throw the ball at him, but they did, so you know it is what it is." Derrick Brown via Panthers.com

Most competent teams are more wary about trying to get the better of Horn. That's a testament to the growing esteem in which he is held, and that's only going to get stronger after this game-changing contribution at MetLife Stadium.

Bad teams stay bad for a reason. Taylor was trying to make something happen, but actively going after Horn in two defining moments was puzzling. This bears more significance when one considers the absence of prolific wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who was missing from the contest.

Everything came up rosy for the Panthers. Horn is in the midst of another Pro Bowl-caliber campaign, and people around the league are finally starting to take this once-downtrodden franchise seriously. And once the Buffalo Bills put on the game film to begin preparations for their trip to Bank of America Stadium this weekend, they will know better than to make alluring glances in the corner's direction.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.