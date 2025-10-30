Panthers Draft Watch: 3 cornerbacks to keep on your radar for 2026

The Carolina Panthers have added defensive talent in recent years, led by standout cornerback Jaycee Horn and interior defensive line presence Derrick Brown. Adding another young, high-end defensive back could help solidify a promising unit.

Looking ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft, here are three corners worth knowing — one projected to go on each day of the process as things stand — who could fit seamlessly in Carolina’s defensive structure.

Cornerbacks that Carolina Panthers fans should watch before the 2026 draft

Day 1: Mansoor Delane, LSU

A former Virginia Tech standout now starring at LSU, Mansoor Delane has quickly established himself as one of the most complete defensive backs in college football.

He’s playing like a true CB1 — sticky in man coverage, patient with his feet, and rarely giving up clean separation. Delane’s coverage metrics are among the best in the nation, allowing minimal yards both per target and overall, as well.

He blends excellent technique with instincts, recognizing route combinations in zone and driving downhill with confidence. At 6-foot-1 with long arms and an elite athletic profile, Delane offers the prototype physical profile and polish that defensive coordinators crave.

For Carolina, pairing him opposite Horn would give the defense one of the most dynamic and disciplined corner duos in football — two long, twitchy athletes capable of locking down both sides of the field.

Day 2: Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Avieon Terrell brings name recognition and plenty of substance to match it. The younger brother of Atlanta Falcons standout A.J. Terrell, he has carved out his own reputation at Clemson as a tough, versatile cover man.

At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, he’s lined up both outside and in the slot, showcasing the kind of foot quickness and transition fluidity that allows him to thrive in space.

He’s not as fluid or elite fundamentally in coverage as his brother, but he plays with the same competitive toughness — strong hands in press, sharp eyes in off coverage, and the short-area burst to make plays at the catch point. His ability to mirror routes and remain balanced through contact stands out, and his experience in both man and zone fits perfectly with Carolina's schematic approach.

Could this be the guy who breaks the Panthers' streak of never drafting a prospect from Clemson? They could do a lot worse.

Day 3: D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Undersized but relentless, D'Angelo Ponds has remained one of the country's premier corners the last few seasons.

At 5-foot-9, he plays with a chip on his shoulder and a veteran-level understanding of leverage and timing. Under head coach Curt Cignetti, Ponds has thrived in one of the nation’s most formidable defenses, proving he can handle both slot and perimeter responsibilities.

His quick feet and reactive agility allow him to stay sticky in man, while his effort and instincts make him a standout in run support and special teams.

Early in his NFL career, Ponds could carve out a role as a core special teamer and rotational nickel defender. However, his tape suggests a player with the upside to outplay his draft slot once given consistent reps.