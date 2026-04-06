Panthers exploring Georgia Tech QB Haynes King as potential Bryce Young backup plan

The Carolina Panthers have expressed confidence in Bryce Young as their quarterback of the present and future. However, that isn't stopping the club from doing its due diligence at football's most important position, which includes meeting with Georgia Tech's Haynes Kings.

Carolina is reportedly set to visit with Georgia Tech's Haynes King ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Their NFC South rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, are also slated to take a closer look at him. While he isn't exactly a household name, his dual-threat skill set has ostensibly piqued the Panthers' (and a division foe's) curiosity, and understandably so.

While there are valid concerns about whether King's success at Georgia Tech will translate to the next level, he's an intriguing, albeit unheralded, prospect. Of course, nothing is imminent, but his arrival in Carolina would spell trouble for Young.

Panthers set to visit with Georgia Tech QB Haynes King despite Bryce Young optimism

At 6-foot-2, 212 pounds, King isn't exactly a physical specimen. Nevertheless, he's neutralized the lack of size with an elite blend of speed and agility, plus great explosiveness. For context, his 9.61 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) ranked 45th out of 1,124 quarterbacks since 1987.

While King will enter the pros as a 25-year-old with holes in his profile, he has the tools and toughness to keep developing. The mechanics and footwork still need work, but we've seen him improve in both areas at Georgia Tech. His accuracy, knack for extending plays and passing in tight windows suggest there's untapped potential to be had.

King reached new heights after transferring to Georgia Tech following a tumultuous stint at Texas A&M that ended with him getting benched. He showcased elite rushing ability while continuing to improve as a thrower. His efforts were vital to the Yellow Jackets' recent turnaround.

Everything fell into place for King in his final collegiate campaign, culminating in him earning 2025 ACC Player and Offensive Player of the Year honors. He led Georgia Tech to its best win-loss record in nearly a decade (9-4) and a Pop-Tarts Bowl appearance. His excellent play drew two first-place Heisman Trophy votes.

Across 12 games this past season, King completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 2,951 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added another 953 yards and an ACC-leading 15 rushing scores. ESPN and Pro Football Focus list him as the No. 240- and 259-ranked player on their 2026 big boards, respectively.